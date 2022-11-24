Quirk Market returns for special Christmas edition in support of Outhouse

Quirk Market returns for a very special Christmas edition and is calling for LGBTQ+ artists to participate and sell their creations during their weekend-long event in Outhouse on Capel Street on December 17 and 18.

The Quirk Market team will celebrate one year of their queer market where creatives, artists, entrepreneurs, organisations and business owners from the LGBTQ+ community can display and sell their work. To mark the occasion, they will be giving a percentage of the proceeds to Outhouse for the fantastic work they continuously do for the LGBTQ+ community.

As the Quirk team explains, Outhouse’s mission “since they opened in 1997, was to offer a safe space with help, information, drop-in spaces, social gatherings in their café, and that is basically what Quirk Market is about.”

“It’s been a year since we started this dream, and what a great way to celebrate it by supporting the organisations that are always standing for our community,” expressed the Quirk Market team in an Instagram post. “Quirk is all of our voices together, celebrating our identities, diversities and exchanging love!”

The LGBTQ+ market has hosted a variety of talented artists and businesses and is always looking for people to have the opportunity to share what they do, so if you are a queer creative, the Quirk Market team is waiting for you!

If you are interested in displaying your work and supporting Outhouse this Christmas, then you can apply for a spot at this month’s Quirk Market by sending them an email with information about yourself and what you’d like to sell. All the information can be found on their Instagram here.

Team GCN will also have a stall featuring our fabulous merch. including the new exclusive Christmas jumpers, beanies and more.

Make sure you mark the date and pop by Outhouse on Capel street on December 17 and 18 for the fabulous Christmas edition of Quirk Market.