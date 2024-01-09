Irish trans activist Rebecca Tallon De Havilland makes history as host of uplifting new wellbeing series

LGBTQ+ and HIV activist Rebecca Tallon De Havilland has made history by becoming the first openly trans Irish person to host their own TV series. Her brand-new show, Second Chances, aired last Sunday, January 7, on Virgin Media One and is available now to stream on Virgin Media Player.

Inspired by her own experience of “hitting rock bottom”, the show sees Rebecca working with seven individuals who, for various reasons, have experienced challenges in their lives that have undermined their self-belief, weakening their ability to live their lives to their full potential.

Throughout the four-part series, Rebecca Tallon De Havilland supports them in finding professional counsellors and introduces them to new immersive experiences to help them overcome their obstacles.

During the programme, in keeping with her generous spirit, Rebecca discloses her own experiences of struggling with addiction and being forced into sex work by way of empathising with the participants.

As a result, Second Chances sees Rebecca delivering a truly authentic approach to giving these people a helping hand in turning their situations around and having a second chance at life.

Whether their journeys have been impacted by addiction, prison, direct provision or abusive relationships, they all have one goal in common – they want to unlock their true potential and transform their lives forever.

Among the participants is former GCN team member Marlon Jimenez-Compton, who moved to Ireland from Venezuela following his persecution for being gay. Traumatised by the death of his mother when he was a child, Marlon turned to alcohol.

In episode one, alongside a team of experts, Rebecca comes up with a plan to help Marlon come to terms with his past, addressing his grief with Art Therapy, helping him maintain his sobriety with Relapse Prevention Mindfulness, and accessing his embodied trauma through Movement Medicine.

If you missed episode one of Second Chances, you can catch Marlon’s story now on Virgin Media Player, and watch all new episodes as they air on Virgin Media One across the next three Sundays at 9pm.