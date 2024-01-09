Trans director makes Oscars history with Elliot Page-produced short film

The short film An Avocado Pit, a product of the work of trans director Ary Zara and trans actor Gaya Medeiros, has been shortlisted for the 96th Academy Awards, also known as the 2024 Oscars.

Executive produced by Elliot Page and Pageboy Productions, the film portrays the meeting between Larissa (Gaya Medeiros), a trans woman, and Cláudio (Ivo Canelas), a cis man. During a magical night in the streets of Lisbon, the lives of these two individuals come together in a story free from violence and full of light and hope.

It has already won several awards, including at Outfest and Guadalaraja International Film Festival. Now, An Avocado Pit has been shortlisted in the Best Live Action Short Film category at this year’s Oscars, making Ary Zara the first trans director to ever be considered for the award.

Speaking to the Advocate about this achievement, Zara said: “It wasn’t a goal to get to the Oscars, I don’t think it was even in our imagination. Gaya’s from Brazil, I am from Portugal. We are both trans artists, and I think that even though we are very creative, this didn’t fit in our universe.

“We feel grateful, but I think that we are also very scared to dream this big dream and then fall. But we dare to dream and we will be dreaming every day until the day we know that we are going to be nominated,” the director added.

Discussing how too often storylines involving trans individuals focus on pain and violence, Zara said that he wanted to focus on acceptance and hope, which “we need to see in order to believe”.

“Fortunately for me and Gaya, it happens a lot. We are able to love. We are able to have fun. We are able to experience real joy,” he continues. “And it is important for us to understand that this is also a layer, and when you start to go through your transition, it is usually a very powerful moment. You start to be yourself, you start to be happier.”

Speaking about taking on board the project as executive producers, Pageboy Productions said: “An Avocado Pit is exactly the kind of project we at Pageboy Productions are drawn to. We are proud to board this short and it is an honor to amplify Ary Zara’s important work.”

The official nominations for the 96th Academy Awards will be unveiled on January 23, with the ceremony taking place on March 10.

The short film An Avocado Pit is available to watch on Vimeo.