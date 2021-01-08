Participants wanted for research project on trans community's access to healthcare in Ireland

A new research project aims to shine a light on the experiences of trans people’s access to healthcare and how this impacts both their mental health as well as their quality of life.

Psychologist in clinical training, Sinéad Hodgins, will be examining access to healthcare in relation to the trans community as part of her doctorate with the Health Service Executive (HSE) and National University of Ireland, Galway (NUIG). Alongside supervisor Dr Kiran Sarma, she has begun seeking participants to take part in a questionnaire on this topic.

Participants should be adults (18 years or older) who identify as trans and all responses given will be anonymous. The survey has been estimated to take less than 15 minutes to complete.

Questions will cover areas such as demographic details (eg. gender identity, age), healthcare experiences, and quality of life. The online survey further states, “Some of these questions require you to reflect on your experience of trying to access healthcare, and to reflect on your current experiences about engaging with professionals and with society.”

On the website for the online survey, it details the project’s aims, “We hope to learn more about how people in the trans community experience accessing transgender specific and general healthcare, and how these experiences impact on their mental health and quality of life.”

Upon completion, Hodgins hopes the research project will affect meaningful change for the trans community in Ireland as well as address areas which need further development. The online survey states, “It is hoped that this research will be published, and hence will have provided a platform for people who wish to or have medically transitioned, to share their knowledge and views. It is hoped that it will improve awareness of clinicians and that it can be used to improve healthcare provision.”

