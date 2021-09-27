San Francisco’s Folsom Street Fair makes triumphant return

Yesterday Folsom made a triumphant return with MEGAHOOD 2021, after last year’s annual celebration of BDSM and leather subculture became a COVID casualty.

Despite the enormity of the leather-loving crowd, the Folsom organisers encouraged this year’s attendees to “stay safe, get your shots, wash your hands, mask up and stay weird!”

In compliance with COVID-restrictions, vaccination cards were checked by security and hand washing and sanitizing stations were positioned throughout the outdoor fair.

This adult-only extravaganza of leather, kink, and BDSM has grown to become one of California’s largest single-day festivals since its debut in 1984, and the dress code is strictly fetish gear with a dash of nudity. For the return of Folsom, many of this year’s lewks were completed with COVID-safe masks.

As described on the Folsom street website, the organisers behind the event are “committed to cultivating a safe, open, and inclusive environment for the kink, leather, and alternative sexuality communities while centering equity for BIPOC and LGBTQA2I+ people in our work.”

Capping San Francisco’s Leather Pride Week, Folsom is a celebration of sexuality and welcomes approximately 400,000 people from all walks of life every year, although 2021’s numbers are expected to be much lower for obvious reasons.

“Women, non-binary, genderqueer, two-spirit, gender fluid, transmasculine, transfeminine, transgender, or any other gender beyond the binary are welcome, including all sexualities, sexual orientations, and sexual expressions. If your group includes cis men, please enjoy the Queer Commons where you can sit in the shade, watch the Playground stage, and mix and mingle with ALL the queers of all genders. We love our accomplices and need your support to hold this treasured space.”

And it’s not just a party (although the event does feature amazing artists, DJs, dancers, musicians, performers, and more in some of San Fran’s classic venues)! Folsom Street is also a non-profit arts and culture organisation that has donated over $7 million to LGBTQ+ charitable causes since its establishment in the ’80s.

Unfortunately, Folsom lost a whopping 89% of its revenue due to the pandemic, so this year’s proceeds will go towards repaying the debts of 2020.

“…We can return to granting in 2022,” the website states, “a goal we can only reach with your support.”

