Reynhard Sinaga, Britain's 'most prolific rapist' jailed for life for attacking at least 195 men

A 36 year-old man has been sentenced by a Manchester court for a minimum of 30 years after being found guilty for a horrific series of rapes on drugged and unsuspecting men. Reynhard Sinaga, a mature student from Indonesia, was described by Judge Suzanne Goddard QC as a “dangerous, deeply disturbed and perverted individual with no sense of reality” and Goddard continued he should never be released from prison.

It was described how Reynhard Sinaga would go out to bars after closing time and find lone men in drunken or vulnerable states who had become separated from their friends. He would offer them a floor to sleep on, more drinks back in his apartment or even somewhere to charge their phones. Victims described how he was so friendly and of such small stature they didn’t feel in danger or intimidated by him. They all believed he was merely “a Good Samaritan”.

Once back at his city centre apartment, Sinaga drugged the men before sexually violating them, recording it all on camera. Police found the equivalent of 300,000 photos and 250 DVDs worth of assaults.

Sinaga was found guilty of 159 counts of sexual offences against 48 different men. He never propositioned them for sex, as it was revealed all of them were unconscious at the time of the attacks.

Sinaga was only stopped when one of his victims woke up during an assault and snatched his phone away, presenting it to the police. After investigation it was described how the majority victims were unaware they had even been attacked until police contacted them. Painstaking analysis of recorded footage showed 195 victims, not all of whom have been identified. It was also reported that none of the victims contacted wished to know the details of what he had done to them and that two of them attempted to end their lives.

Addressing Reynhard Sinaga at the sentencing, Judge Goddard told him, “You seem to be actively enjoying the court process even as you stand there waiting to be sentenced…You are an evil serial sexual offender who preyed on young men who came into the city centre wanting nothing more than a good night with their friends.

“One of the victims in their victim personal statement described you as a monster. The scale and enormity of your offending establishes that is an accurate description. Rarely if ever have the courts seen such a campaign of rape covering so many victims over such a prolonged period.”

Ian Rushton, the deputy chief crown prosecutor for Northern England, stated, “Sinaga’s unthreatening demeanour duped these young men – many of whom thanked him for his kindness in offering them a place to stay – into thinking this monster was a Good Samaritan.

“But once back at his flat he used victims as objects purely for his own gratification, then appears to have derived further twisted pleasure from rewatching his films in court and putting victims through the trauma of giving evidence.”

Rushton continued, “Reynhard Sinaga is the most prolific rapist in British legal history…and he would no doubt still be adding to his staggering tally had he not been caught.”

If you are affected by this issue, the Rape Crisis Centre provide information on their website here or you can call their 24 Hour Helpline on 1800 778888.