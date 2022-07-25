Ricky Martin speaks out after harassment case dropped

Ricky Martin has spoken out after harassment claims and a restraining order against him were retracted. The singer had been accused of being in a romantic relationship with his nephew, who he had allegedly stalked once the relationship ended.
The initial domestic violence complaint was made by his nephew earlier this month as he said Martin refused to accept that their relationship was over, and he feared for his safety. A judge then granted the man a temporary restraining order, which was subsequently lifted on Thursday, July 21 after allegations were withdrawn. The singer was virtually present at the Puerto Rican court hearing, and after the case was archived, he tweeted a statement from his legal team accompanied by the caption: “Truth prevails”.
“Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case,” the attorneys wrote.
“This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”
Separately, Ricky Martin shared a video expressing his feelings surrounding the harassment allegations.
“I’m in front of the cameras today because I really need to talk in order to start my healing process,” the 50-year-old commented.
“I’m glad these claims were proven to be false, but I’m going to tell you the truth, it has been so painful – it has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody.”
Referring to his nephew, he said: “To the person who was claiming this nonsense, I wish him the best, and I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy, and he doesn’t hurt anyone else.
“Now, my priority is to heal… with music. I cannot wait to be back on stage. I can’t wait to be back in front of the cameras and entertain which is what I do best.”
Martin did exactly that over the weekend, performing at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday and Saturday night.
Two amazing nights with @gustavodudamel and @laphil at @hollywoodbowl. Two performances I will never forget filled with passion, nostalgia and a RAW sentiment that pushes me to keep doing what I love. I can already feel there is a before and after.
