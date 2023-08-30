Róisín Murphy responds to backlash over “hurtful” puberty blocker comments

Róisín Murphy has responded after her Facebook comment criticising puberty blockers went viral, sparking backlash from the community. The Irish singer issued a lengthy social media statement on Tuesday, August 29, apologising for the “hurtful” remarks.

“I have been thrown into a very public discourse in an arena I’m uncomfortable in and deeply unsuitable for. I cannot apologise enough for being the reason for this eruption of damaging and potentially dangerous social-media fire and brimstone. To witness the ramifications of my actions and the divisions it has caused is heartbreaking,” she wrote.

“I’ve spent my whole life celebrating diversity and different views, but I never patronise or cynically aim my music directly at the pockets of any demographic. The music I make is the core of everything I do and it’s ever-evolving, freewheeling and unpredictable.

“For those of you who are leaving me, or have already left, I understand, I really do, but please know I have loved every one of you. I have always been so proud of my audience and understood the privilege of performing for you, all through the years,” the musician continued.

“I am so sorry my comments have been directly hurtful to many of you. You must have felt a huge shock, blindsided by this so abruptly. I understand fixed views are not helpful but I really hope people can understand my concern was out of love for all of us.”

Róisín Murphy concluded her response to the backlash by saying she “will now completely bow out” of the conversation, adding: “I’m Gone Fishing.”

The comment to which she is referring read: “please don’t call me a terf, please don’t keep using that word against women…Puberty blockers are fucked, absolutely desolate, big pharma laughing all the way to the bank. Little mixed-up kids are vulnerable and need to be protected, that’s just true.”

Having garnered a significant LGBTQ+ fanbase throughout her career, the incident has caused upset and shock for many of her listeners, with her response also facing criticism.

One person took the statement to mean that “Roisin Murphy will continue to be transphobic in private,” while another said they were “very disappointed” at the “poor apology”.

This a poor apology. You should of hired a publicist, very disappointed. I love music too girl but I don’t think i can see you live now and I’ve been waiting years — DuaneTradeXXX (@DuaneTrade) August 29, 2023

A different X user said, “this is so sad roisin, you should know better as an artist”.

Puberty blockers are a form of gender-affirming care and are often considered to be a life-saving treatment for trans youth. Studies have shown that those who have access to puberty blockers at a younger age are less likely to consider suicide and will have better mental health when moving into adulthood.

The treatment is entirely reversible, and if someone changes their mind, they can stop taking hormone blockers and puberty will recommence from that point.