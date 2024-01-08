RuPaul wins historic eighth consecutive Emmy for Drag Race

Congratulations are in order once again for RuPaul who won his eighth consecutive Emmy for RuPaul’s Drag Race, officially doubling the record for longest winning streak in this category.

RuPaul was first awarded the Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program in 2016. Since then, he’s been honoured every single year, making him the most awarded television host in Emmy’s history.

This year, he competed against Nicole Byer (Nailed It), the Queer Eye team, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph (Making It), Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef), and the Baking It team.

In his acceptance speech, RuPaul offered these words of wisdom to young people, “I want to tell all these kids out here in the business, remember who you are. Do not give up. Stick with it, kiddo, and remember who you are.”

Round of applause for @RuPaul who just won the #Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for @RuPaulsDragRace (@MTV) for the eighth time! 🏁 #Emmys #75thEmmys pic.twitter.com/arSSScNVIM — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) January 8, 2024

The ceremony further recognised LGBTQ+ talent by awarding eight Emmys to the phenomenal HBO series The Last of Us, an apocalyptic drama based on the 2013 video game which features heart-wrenching queer storylines.

LGBTQ+ ally Nick Offerman won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role of Bill, and Ireland’s Johnny Murphy, a prosthetic makeup artist from Co Westmeath, took home the award for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for his work on the series.

Murphy’s prosthetic makeup career spans over 10 years, and in addition to his work on The Last of Us, he’s done makeup for actors on Carnival Row and Into the Badlands.

The 75th annual Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place in the Los Angeles Peacock Theatre on January 6-7, 2024. It was originally scheduled for September 2023 but was delayed due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) strikes of 2023.

The Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Monday, January 15, 2024, and RuPaul’s Drag Race is up for another award in the Outstanding Reality Competition Program category, competing against The Amazing Race, The Voice, Top Chef, and Survivor.