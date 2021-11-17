Tech company Salesforce announces €33,400 support package for Trans employees

Salesforce has just announced a new range of Gender Inclusive Benefits. The support package will provide employees with crucial financial and emotional support as they undertake gender-affirming treatments and processes.

Established in American in 1999, the company now has offices across the world. The cloud-based tech giant has been in Ireland since 2000 and currently employs over people 2,400 here, many of who will qualify for the scheme.

The programme includes financial reimbursement for gender affirmation treatment, such as comprehensive coverage for surgeries, prescription drugs and hormonal therapy.

As many of these services are not currently available through the Irish public health system people are forced to travel, adding to financial hardship. These measures will provide vital assistance to any employees who are eligible to apply.

This #TransgenderAwarenessWeek, we’re announcing new benefits to empower transgender & non-binary employees to bring their authentic selves to work: Medical & legal reimbursements.

Paid leave.

Wardrobe reimbursement.

Counseling services. Read more: https://t.co/xn2Mp6HVWm — Salesforce (@salesforce) November 15, 2021

As well as medical support, the company has also included practical benefits such as a €418 clothing allowance. The scheme also allows for up to €835 towards legal fees, to help employees navigate the hurdles of legally confirming their gender and updating government-issued IDs.

Employees will be entitled to four weeks of paid leave in order to take much-needed time off following medical procedures.

There are also built-in benefits to support the employees’ emotional well-being. As well as providing counselling services for employees, this will be extended to their loved ones. The company has also developed Warmline Support, an advocacy programme that provides support to LGBTQ+ employees. It is described as, “a safe space for confidential conversations with advocates focused on belonging, equity and career navigation.”

The industry-leading benefits were developed in partnership with Outforce, the company’s LGBTQ+ employee resource group. You can find out more about the Gender Inclusive Benefits here.

In light of current media trends of actively attacking or not supporting the Trans community, it makes a refreshing change to see a multinational corporation actually implement substantive measures to support Trans employees. Hopefully, more companies will follow suit soon.