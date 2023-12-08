New Secret Santa appeal launches to spread Christmas cheer to trans youth

UK-based LGBTQ+ youth organisation Think2Speak has just launched a Secret Santa campaign to bring much-needed Christmas joy to trans youth across the UK.

The Think2Speak organisation was established eight years ago to amplify, support and offer hope to empower LGBTQ+ children, young people and their families”. As well as running events, they offer residential, one-to-one counselling and peer support.

For the Trans Secret Santa UK project, Think2Speak has teamed up with trans campaigner Jude Guaitamacchi, artist Mister Samo, and their patron, Octavian Starr.

With 2023 being a particularly challenging year for the trans community in the UK, the team wanted to remind transgender youth how much they are loved and wanted, especially at this time of year.

The original inspiration for the UK project came from a similar appeal, Transanta, which began in the US. However, the US campaign varies slightly. It invites trans youth to submit a wish list, which is then posted on published on the Transanta platform and the public is invited to donate to make their wish a reality.

In contrast, the Trans Secret Santa UK campaign aims to raise money in order to provide secret gift bundles that will be posted to anyone under the age of 25 who identifies as trans, non-binary or gender-diverse. Each bundle will come with a Christmas card, especially designed by Mister Samo.

Think2Speak has set up a Crowdfunder to raise money for the Secret Santa appeal. All proceeds will be put directly into buying gifts, which will then be delivered by the Royal Mail to applicants across the UK.

Guaitamacchi explained, “Spending time on a residential with Think2Speak recently, I saw the impact of giving trans youth hope that they can grow up and thrive.

“They are surrounded by so much negativity, and as an activist and campaigner, I realised the importance of spreading some much-needed positivity.”

They continued, “This Christmas, I just want young trans people to have a moment of joy.”

If you are a trans, non-binary or gender-diverse person, resident in Britain, Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland and under 25, you can apply for a Secret Santa gift on the Think2Speak website until December 17. If you wish to donate to the appeal, check out the Crowdfunder campaign here.