Serbian government confirms that EuroPride 2022 will take place in Belgrade

As reported last night by independent media in Serbia, the Serbian government has now promised that the EuroPride march will be allowed to take place in Belgrade tomorrow, Saturday 17.

After a first announcement made by Serbian President Vučić earlier in August, the EuroPride Parade due to take place tomorrow had officially been banned by Serbian police on September 13. The Serbian government cited security threats by far-right extremists among the reasons why EuroPride 2022 was banned, after large-scale anti-LGBTQ+ protests took place in the capital.

EuroPride organisers, together with Belgrade Pride, strongly opposed the decision, claiming that they would take legal action against the ban and that the march would happen in Belgrade anyway. Together with All Out, they also delivered a petition with more than 29,000 signatures from 123 countries to the Serbian government to demand the removal of the ban.

The Serbian government also received pressure from the EU institutions to rethink the decision to ban the EuroPride Parade, with members of the European Parliament writing a letter to President Vučić demanding that the event go ahead as scheduled.

Today, All Out, @EuroPride and @belgradepride delivered a petition with 29,000 names from 123 countries to the Serbian Government demanding that the ban on the #EuroPride2022 march is removed. And BREAKING NEWS: authorities have now confirmed that the march CAN go ahead! 🇷🇸🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/WNqEVkfvmN — All Out (@AllOut) September 16, 2022

Finally, it seems that the parade will be allowed to take place in Belgrade, as the Serbian government promised both the European Commission and the organisers of EuroPride that the event will take place tomorrow, though its itinerary has been shortened considerably.

Kristine Garina, president of the European Pride Organisers Association (EPOA), said “Walk around Belgrade today and you can see happy, loving, peaceful LGBTI+ people who have come here to show support and solidarity. They bring no harm to Belgrade, to Serbia, or to the Western Balkans. They embody the progressive European future to which Serbia aspires.”

“The EuroPride March must go ahead tomorrow, with the promised full endorsement of the Prime Minister. We never give in to bullies. We stand tall, we walk proud,” Garina added.

Belgrade Pride announced a new, shorter route for the event, starting at the Constitutional Court adjacent to the National Assembly of Serbia, where participants will gather tomorrow at 5pm before marching towards the Tasmajdan Stadium.