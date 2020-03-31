sexual-health-centre-cork-launch-campaign-about-sex-during-covid-19

The Sexual Health Centre is a NGO based in Cork that provides unbiased information and offers non-judgmental support regarding sexual health, well-being, and sexuality. Since 1987 the Sexual Health Centre has been dedicated to providing the community with a wide range of services and this commitment has not wavered in the wake of COVID-19. The organisation are now helping keep the public informed about sexual health during the coronavirus pandemic through their new #SafeRsex campaign which was launched across social media this weekend.

Using the online #SafeRsex campaign, the Sexual Health Centre have been able to dispel some of the myths surrounding coronavirus and safe sex through factual and easy to understand posts regarding a wide range of sexual activities.

As well as preventing further transmission of the coronavirus through sexual activities, the campaign also urges those who are sexually active to use protection such as a condom or a dental dam to prevent sexual transmitted infections (STIs). Last year, 2019, the HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) reported a significant rise in the number of STIs reported in 2018. With STI testing services currently limited due to COVID-19, it is extremely important to practice safe sex to protect both yourself and your sexual partner(s).

Furthermore, if you have a suspected or confirmed case of coronavirus it is imperative that you implement self-isolation and avoid any kind of physical contact, which of course includes sexual activity, and in particular kissing, where droplets can transfer the virus. It is important to follow the guidelines for hygiene provided to prevent the spread of infection to others in your home, including your sexual partner(s).

As well as this valuable information, despite the centre having to close due to safety measures, they are working overtime to continue to meet the needs of the community. This includes a long list of free and vital services available via phone or email such as condoms being delivered by post and counselling services continuing.