iKnow is a new app created to ensure easy access to vital sexual health information for everyone in Ireland

Finding himself unsure where to get information, Jason Doyle, developed a sexual health information app.

Many people find themselves confronted with obstacles and barriers when trying to access information on sexual health.

Through my own involvement in sexual health programmes over four years, I’ve noticed common trends in conversations with individuals.

Some of the obstacles I have observed range from language barriers, geographical location, access to education on important information relating to undetectability (specifically U=U), all of which results in a lack of understanding of risk-reducing options.

These barriers to vital information greatly impact levels of fear, shame and stigma associated with sexual health.

It is through these conversations and my own poor experience with sexual health some years ago that lead me to take the plunge in focusing on developing a mobile app, ‘iKnow’.

Developing iKnow has taken over two years and has been developed independently with no sponsorship or external funding. While working singlehandedly to make iKnow a reality has presented hurdles, I’ve always been focused on the mantra that ‘I would have more regret if I did nothing, as opposed to doing something and it not working out’.

The iKnow App has been developed with the primary goal of removing barriers people may face to ensure access to information is clear, easy and inclusive. The app is available in English, Portuguese, Spanish and Polish.

Accessing sexual health information may be daunting and confusing and generally only accessible by using multiple website sites. The iKnow app removes confusing medical jargon to provide you with easy to understand information.

By doing so, it is hoped that this will reduce any concerns for individuals trying to access sexual health information and more importantly ensuring privacy.

The goal really is to link a user with access to medical testing options and medical professionals.

The iKnow App is available to download on both Android and iOS devices. For more information, visit i-knowapp.com