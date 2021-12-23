GrowingUpGay on Twitter is the gift that keeps of giving

Ever felt like certain Twitter trends are an awakening to the sometimes nostalgic, sometimes painful, childhood memories of sexuality? The #GrowingUpGay trend is no exception with its hilarious GIFs and references that often capture a variety of similar experiences of queerness.

Right now, with so much fear and anxiety taking up space in our minds, we could all use a little comedic relief. From the sweaty panic of dreaded family inquiries to sleepover mayhem, start scrolling and enjoy a much-needed laugh with these tweets.

‘Tis the season for hiding the screen of your phone from family, and I think many of us can relate to this:

Me checking Scruff/Grindr around my family for the holidays. #Growingupgay pic.twitter.com/G5I0OVzKYu — El Efra (@Efra_Fino) December 26, 2019

Or the moment of childhood panic when your mom came home too early or forgot something in her room, only to find you dressed in her cocktail dress with red lipstick smeared on your lips. The tweet below represents the chaotic aftermath:

#GrowingUpGay

When your Mum came home early and caught you wearing her things: pic.twitter.com/9EAnLNBeQ6 — Gaymanity (@gaymanity) February 20, 2021

Or your body language when a parent asks if you’re gay, and you are not sure if now is the right time to fully come out:

Not to mention stanning the possible romance in your favourite childhood fictional characters. From the Pink and Yellow Power Rangers to Velma and Marcie in Mystery Incorporated, evidence of possible queerness left your heart racing and produced an utmost attention to detail:

Or remember those childhood sleepovers when it was the moment of deciding your game character, and how could you not pick the woman in thigh high heeled black boots?

Growing up gay at an all boys sleepover over party and picking only female characters in a fighting game. Friend: “Why you pick only girls, what are you gay?”#gay #growingupgay #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/3CQ42n3M3s — Anyka Sokun (@anykasokun) September 9, 2021

Not to mention the moment of reckoning that comes with visiting department stores, specifically in the underwear aisle. Thank you puberty!

I know I’m not the only one who can identify with this moment… #GrowingUpGay Thanks @Ricky7Odriosola 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/qBPyneSPvL — Darren Calhoun (@heyDarren) January 20, 2020

The #GrowingUpGay Twitter trend lives on, and we are here for it. If you’re feeling nostalgic after these insightful tweets, take to Twitter and join the #GrowingUpGay thread with your own childhood moments of stanning your favourite fictional characters and the subtle (or not) cues to family and friends of your queerness.