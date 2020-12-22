Need a laugh? Check out Twitter's #GrowingUpGay

Here is your daily dose of funny brought to you by (of course) Twitter.

Entertainment . Written by Catherine E. Hug.

It’s Day seven hundred and forty-three of the pandemic we all need a laugh after another long week. Is this pandemic almost over yet? Can we walk outside our homes without spraying disinfectant? What level are we in? Oh, Dear Goddess… Thankfully Twitter comes through once again, this time with its hilarious trend of #GrowingUpGay.

Whether you killed it in the fashion department since birth, through grade school, and even in lockdown, to be honest:

Or there was a lot of panic in your childhood because of parents calling you downstairs to “talk” or sports, meaning the lack thereof you knowing how to play them…

Or people were just nosey and liked to be judgmental (everyone just needs to mind their own business, in my humble opinion):

Not to mention when you had to deal with small-minded people, whether that was your racist uncle, aunt, or family friend that you constantly wondered why your parents were friends with them:

Not to mention all the awkward moments (aka staring at the packs of men’s underwear in the store) that came with puberty…

And when people realise/find out/always knew:

Thank you, Twitter for the laugh we all desperately needed. I guess it’s time to go back to work.. .or you could go ahead and scroll some more. Go on, we won’t tell.

