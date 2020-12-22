Need a laugh? Check out Twitter's #GrowingUpGay

It’s Day seven hundred and forty-three of the pandemic we all need a laugh after another long week. Is this pandemic almost over yet? Can we walk outside our homes without spraying disinfectant? What level are we in? Oh, Dear Goddess… Thankfully Twitter comes through once again, this time with its hilarious trend of #GrowingUpGay.

Whether you killed it in the fashion department since birth, through grade school, and even in lockdown, to be honest:

When you crush it on the runway for back to school clothes… #GrowingUpGay 🏳️‍🌈😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6wSD6rqdfh — Michaelangelo (@windycitykid101) November 18, 2020

Or there was a lot of panic in your childhood because of parents calling you downstairs to “talk” or sports, meaning the lack thereof you knowing how to play them…

#growingupgay be like

Parents: we need to talk

Me, very much in the closet: pic.twitter.com/X74Bu3ft2S — gaydorito (@xgaydoritox) November 11, 2020

Participating in sports with straight friends and not knowing what’s going on or what to do. #GrowingUpGay 🏳️‍🌈😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9ttRpR7nBO — Michaelangelo (@windycitykid101) November 18, 2020

Or people were just nosey and liked to be judgmental (everyone just needs to mind their own business, in my humble opinion):

#GrowingUpGay 🏳️‍🌈

When that loud ass hoe in grade school randomly asks you if you’re gay and the whole class be like… pic.twitter.com/yBtvz1yzwL — Michaelangelo (@windycitykid101) November 18, 2020

Not to mention when you had to deal with small-minded people, whether that was your racist uncle, aunt, or family friend that you constantly wondered why your parents were friends with them:

Not to mention all the awkward moments (aka staring at the packs of men’s underwear in the store) that came with puberty…

#GrowingUpGay 🏳️‍🌈

The most awkward most anxious moment of your life: pic.twitter.com/o97CTqVgYy — Michaelangelo (@windycitykid101) November 18, 2020

And when people realise/find out/always knew:

Thank you, Twitter for the laugh we all desperately needed. I guess it’s time to go back to work.. .or you could go ahead and scroll some more. Go on, we won’t tell.