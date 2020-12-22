11 must-watch lesbian original shows on Netflix

Netflix in recent years has filled its catalogue with hundreds of LGBTQ+ characters and shows. Here are 11 lesbian original shows on Netflix that give us characters that we all need in our life.

1.Orange is the New Black

Orange is the New Black is peak original lesbian content on Netflix. It was one of their first original shows that represented LGBTQ+ characters but most importantly lesbian and trans characters. OITNB follows Piper who goes to a women’s prison and discovers the trials and tribulations of all the other inmates she meets along the way.

2.Orphan Black – Sarah Manning

Orphan Black follows Sarah Manning. A con artist who after witnessing her lookalikes death assumes her identity only to, later on, find out that she is actually a clone. Oh! did I also mention that Sarah is a lesbian?

3.Ratched – Mildred Ratched

Ryan Murphey’s series adapted from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest tells the story of Mildred Ratched. A woman who masquerades herself as a nurse in an asylum in order to help her brother. She struggles with her sexuality but in the end, Ratched is a badass lesbian nurse.

4.Sex Education – Ola and Lily

Sex Education follows many teen characters navigating high school and the pressure of sex that comes along with being a teenager. The show has some amazing LGBTQ+ representation but the characters of Ola and Lily are a great representation for queer women.

5.Black Lightning – Anissa Pierce/Thunder

Black Lightning follows the superhero of the same name. However, it also follows his daughter Anissa Pierce/Thunder. Not only is Anissa a woman of colour but she is a lesbian. We love some intersectional representation.

6.The Haunting of Bly Manor – Dani and Jamie

Need a bit of horror and drama in your lesbian love stories. Well, look no further than this show. The Haunting of Bly Manor tracks the love story of Dani and Jamie with that extra bit of spookiness and drama mixed in.

7.Jessica Jones – Jeri Hogarth

Jessica Jones despite her amazing powers is sadly not a lesbian. However, if we look past the super strength and onto the character of badass lesbian lawyer Geri Hogarth we’ll find the strong lesbian energy that every superhero needs in a partner of sorts.

8.Riverdale – Cheryl Blossom & Toni Topaz

Riverdale follows the trials and tribulations of high school students in a divided small town. The characters of Cheryl Blossom and Toni Topaz show us how such a division can be brought together with love. Cheryl and Toni are both badass biker chicks too.

9.Trinkets – Elodie Davis

Trinkets follow the lives of three shoplifting teens that meet through a support group for… well you guessed it shoplifting. While not condoning shoplifting Elodie Davis is a badass lesbian character with an air of mystery about her.

10. I Am Not Okay With This – Sydney

I Am Not Okay With This is a coming of age story with a superpowered twist. It follows Sydney a teen trying to navigate the stresses and strains of teenage life in a small town. Sydney’s queerness is shown through her feelings for her best friend Dani. Superpowers and unrequited lesbian love what more could you want?

11.Sense 8 – Nomi Marks

Imagine little old you were connected to 8 different people. Well, that’s what Sense 8 is about. Nomi Marks is a sensate but also a badass hacker who uses these skills for activism.

Netflix has a great range of not only lesbian represented shows but also a vast array of queer representation to check out too.