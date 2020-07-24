15 queer movies and TV shows you should watch on Netflix Ireland this bank holiday weekend

Here’s some of the queer selection available on Netflix Ireland right now.

Surviving Joe Exotic

4 months before his arrest for alleged murder-on-hire, Animal Planet was given special access to Joe Exotic‘s Tiger Empire in this hotly anticipated follow-up documentary.

I Am Not Okay With This

Netflix’s darkly quirky I Am Not Okay With This is about a teen discovering her sexuality and superpowers at the same time.

Moving Parts

Moving Parts gives an honest insight into the world of drag performer Trixie Mattel at a pivotal time in her career. It also features some of Ireland’s finest drag talent as she visited The George on her European Tour making it a must-see.



Schitt’s Creek

A rich family loses everything and goes bankrupt. All they are left with is a poor town they own called “Schitt’s Creek”. If you haven’t seen this, you MUST. Bisexual son, David, is the hot ticket. You’ll laugh and you WON’T be disappointed.

Sex Education

Teen drama Sex Education follows Otis and his classmates and their conversations around sex. Stand-out Eric has the best lines, including becoming the spokesperson for COVID-19 prevention by encouraging people to “wash your hands you detty pig”.

Elite

Relive those school years with today’s #GaylyPick. Or if you’re still in school, here’s what NOT to do. Spanish TV show “Elite” is packed with high drama, pretty boys and girls, and, of course, murder. This guilty pleasure is high drama at its finest. Check it out on Netflix.

Circus of Books

This heartwarming docufilm follows the unusual story of a straight, religious couple who ran a secret gay porn empire in the ’80s. Shot by the couple’s daughter, this is one to be missed!

A Secret Love

A Secret Love depicts the decades-long relationship between Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel. Donahue was one of the players in the women’s baseball league that inspired the hit film A League of Their Own.

Special

This hilarious and uplifting show follows the story of a young gay man with cerebral palsy as he decides to finally go after the life he wants. Just eight short episodes long, it’s a great series to binge-watch.

The Half of It

The Half of It won the Best Narrative Feature at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival. Written and directed by Alice Wu, this coming-of-age dramedy follows a shy, introverted student who helps the school jock woo a girl whom, secretly, they both want.

Duck Butter

Two women meet at a club and decide to get to know each other by having sex every hour on the hour for 24 hours, but their romantic experiment doesn’t go quite as planned.

Dear White People

Set on a college campus, the show explores present-day racism in the US. The series features gay character Lionel, as well as several LGBT+ guest stars including trans actress Laverne Cox.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

A beautiful reimagining of a 1980s classic written by Noelle Stevenson. Magical LGBT+ characters are at the forefront of the show, from a non-binary shapeshifter to a superpowered lesbian couple.

All in my Family

All in my Family follows Wu and his partner as they bring their young children to China to meet the rest of the extended clan. The film paints a heartfelt portrait of how familial love carries and changes across cultures and generations.