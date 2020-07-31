Ellen DeGeneres addresses allegations of toxic work environment

TV host Ellen DeGeneres has penned a letter to staff members in which she spoke about allegations of a discriminatory and toxic environment as well as her intent to implement new changes towards ensuring better working conditions.

On July 16, Buzzfeed published an article featuring interviews with past staff members who detailed discriminatory actions and speech being made by those in charge. WarnerMedia and production company, Telepictures, launched an investigation into The Ellen Show following multiple accounts of alleged toxic behaviour onset being made across social media and various news sites.

A former employee told Buzzfeed, “That ‘be kind’ bullsh*t only happens when the cameras are on. It’s all for show. I know they give money to people and help them out, but it’s for show.”

DeGeneres has now penned an open letter to staff members addressing their allegations against her show, which was seen by Hollywood Reporter. She stated, “As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t.”

Following the publication of Buzzfeed’s article, executive producers Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly responded by saying they were “heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us. For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us.”

In her letter, the television host continued, “That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again. As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or – worse – disregarded.”

DeGeneres further expressed, “It’s been way too long, but we’re finally having conversations about fairness and justice. We all have to be more mindful about the way our words and actions affect others, and I’m glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention. I promise to do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow.”

It has been reported that several staff members will be replaced on the team after the investigation uncovered “deficiencies” in “the show’s day-to-day management.”