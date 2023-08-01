Shirley Temple Bar opens up about experience of homophobia in new podcast

Telly Bingo presenter and drag performer Declan Buckley, also known as his drag persona Shirley Temple Bar, has spoken out about the “backslide” of progress in Ireland as he opened up about his experience of being punched in the face in a podcast interview.

The performer, who is best known for his drag alter ego Shirley Temple Bar, shared his experience during an unflinching interview in the latest episode of The Ciara Phelan Podcast.

During the conversation, he disclosed, “I had been punched in the face because people sometimes think that they want to punch a gay person, that’s commonplace.”

He continued, “I think what always surprises me is that people don’t realise that if there is negative language in the landscape of the media, or bad representation on television, that eventually will trickle down to some form of a violent act somewhere on the streets.”

He was also quick to point out that what happened to him wasn’t unique and that a number of his friends had experienced far worse. “This happened to me many, many years ago and I wasn’t badly hurt but I’ve had friends who have been punched in the face and required medical attention.”

Despite recognising the political advances that Ireland has made in recent years towards the equality of LGBTQ+ people, he believes that the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a “backlash” towards the community.

He discussed how his parents’ activism for the rights of the deaf community had inspired his own activist work within the LGBTQ+ community, including his decision to present Telly Bingo, which catapulted him into the national spotlight.

In the podcast, he explained that although he was initially glad to have had the outlet of presenting the National Lottery programme as Shirley Temple Bar, describing it as a “no brainer”, he quickly shied away from the limelight.

Throughout the frank and intimate conversation, Declan also discussed his attitude towards religion, coming out during the AIDS pandemic, and grief over the death of his brother, among other things.

The interview was the latest episode in The Ciara Phelan Podcast by The Irish Examiner. Other guests of the podcast include actor Eilish O’Carroll from Mrs Brown Boys and disability rights activist Joanne O’Riordan. You can listen back to all episodes here.