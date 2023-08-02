Man who was voguing at gas station fatally stabbed in suspected hate crime

On Saturday, July 19, O’Shae Sibley was fatally stabbed for voguing at a gas station in Coney Island, New York, in an incident that is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

The professional dancer and his friends were hanging out late at night, reportedly voguing to Beyoncé’s Renaissance album, before being approached by a group of men urging them to stop dancing, eyewitnesses say.

Surveillance footage acquired by the New York Police showed how the altercation escalated between the victim and the suspect, leading the 28-year-old to be fatally stabbed.

Witnesses reported hateful comments being targeted towards the dancer before the attack, which has led authorities to investigate the situation as a possible hate crime. The suspect is not yet confirmed but is believed to be a 17-year-old man who quickly fled from the scene.

O’Shae Sibley was well-known in the ballroom dance scene where voguing originated from in the ’80s. This Black ballroom culture heavily inspired Beyoncé’s latest album Renaissance and she has publicly stated that she dedicated this album to her late Uncle Johnny who was an out gay man.

The Renaissance album and tour have also featured several queer producers and creatives throughout.

After the news emerged of the dancer being fatally stabbed after voguing to her music, fans spotted Beyoncé honouring Sibley, with the front page of her official website updated with a black banner featuring white text reading: “Rest in power O’Shae Sibley”.

The dancer has also been honoured across various social media platforms, with many demanding justice for his untimely death.

Queer activist Peter Tatchell commented on the news, writing: “LGBT+ self-expression risks murder…We can never be certain that we are safe”.

Others are sharing their favourite videos of his dance routines from throughout his life, with one X (formerly Twitter) user, writing: “what a supreme talent. may his memory be a blessing, rest in power.”