Watch: ShoutOut releases new powerful documentary on LGBTQ+ inclusion in sports

Irish LGBTQ+ organisation ShoutOut released Playing with Pride, a documentary about the current status of LGBTQ+ inclusion in sports which highlights the personal experiences of queer athletes in Ireland. The documentary discusses the challenges faced within this demographic and the extensive efforts put into making sports a safe, welcoming environment for the LGBTQ+ community.

The film features interviews with LGBTQ+ athletes and club representatives to discuss their stories and the discrimination that still exists today. It was created by Domhniall Harkin, an active ShoutOut volunteer and Steering Committee member, who also shared their own experiences regarding LGBTQ+ inclusion in sports.

“Growing up in rural Donegal, I never felt welcomed in sporting environments. As I grew older and realised I was gay and struggled to accept my sexuality, this feeling only intensified. After I came out, I found that many other LGBTQ+ people felt the same way about Sport. I wanted to find out what has changed and what still needs to change, so that all LGBTQ+ people feel welcome in sporting environments. This is where the idea of the documentary came from,” said Harkin.

Commenting on the documentary, Ruadhán Ó Críodáin, Executive Director at ShoutOut, said: “Sport is still the last frontier for LGBTQI+ inclusion, particularly for trans athletes. With this documentary we wanted to highlight the human stories of LGBTQI+ players, to shine a light on the exclusion which persists for LGBTQI+ people, and celebrate LGBTQI+ athletes who are overcoming barriers in their sports.”

“We hope this documentary will motivate sporting organisations to advance LGBTQI+ inclusion, and to work with organisations like ShoutOut to engage with the LGBTQI+ community.”

Ireland has been found to have a higher risk of LGBTQ+ discrimination and homophobia in sports than in other fields in society. Out on the Fields, a study done in 2015, shows that 75% of Irish participants have witnessed or experienced homophobia in sports.

Playing with Pride has a powerful message to share, encouraging viewers to take action for equality and social justice in sports. This includes supporting LGBTQ+ sports organisations, advocating for equal rights, or simply spreading the information to raise awareness.

This documentary is surely not one to be missed. Along with the brutal reality of discrimination against LGBTQ+ people in sports, it will also warm the hearts of viewers by showing the allyship and supporters standing behind those individuals. The portrayal of community within this film is truly captivating, and sparks hope for the future of LGBTQ+ sports.

Playing with Pride is now available to stream on ShoutOut’s YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. Watch the documentary below.