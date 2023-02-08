New ShoutOut publication promotes queer joy for young people in Ireland

Irish LGBTQ+ charity ShoutOut is releasing a new resource called Queer Voices which aims to promote mental well-being, resilience, and queer joy for young people who are navigating the process of growing up and coming out.

With original essays and poetry about community, loneliness, and mental health journeys, the book serves as a source of comfort and reassurance reminding LGBTQ+ youth that even though growing up can feel isolating, you aren’t alone.

Designed and illustrated by Sarah Moloney, the publication features contributions from a wide range of LGBTQ+ writers and artists in Ireland who share their relatable experiences with passages like ‘A Letter to my Younger Self,’ ‘Recipes for Resilience’ and ‘Butch is Tender’.

In their essay ‘Fitting’, Sasha de Buyl-Pisco shares, “I can be handsome. I can be dapper. I can fly under the radar. I can make a huge splash. On days when the rest of me feels impossible, clothes are a safe space…”

In ‘A Letter to my Teenage Self’, Aoife Martin shares, “It’s okay to be transgender. I know you might think you’re the only person who feels this but you’re not…You have a long and difficult journey ahead but you will get there. How do I know? Because I did. We did.”

Ruadhán Ó Críodáin, Executive Director of ShoutOut, said, “In these pages, we’ve brought together LGBTQ+ writers and artists to share stories, reflections, and advice that they needed when they were growing up LGBTQ+ and struggling to find their feet. We know that LGBTQ+ young people are still struggling. This publication is a message from those of us who’ve been there.”

The publication can serve as a resource for friends, family, and allies who better want to understand what it feels like to be queer, and in addition to poetry and essays, it also includes a list of additional LGBTQ+ resources in Ireland.

Queer Voices was developed by ShoutOut along with support from the Community Foundation for Ireland through the Bank of Ireland Begin Together Fund. It is being shared with schools, libraries, and youth groups so it can reach as many young people as possible.

To request a copy, email [email protected], and ShoutOut will post the resource for free!