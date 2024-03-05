Sinéad O'Connor's estate demands Trump stop playing her music at rallies

Sinéad O’Connor’s estate is demanding that Donald Trump stop playing her music during his rallies after he reportedly played the singer’s best-known song ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ during campaign events last month.

On March 4, O’Connor’s estate and her longtime label Chrysalis Records released a joint statement: “Throughout her life, it is well known that Sinéad O’Connor lived by a fierce moral code defined by honesty, kindness, fairness, and decency towards her fellow human beings.”

“It was with outrage therefore that we learned that Donald Trump has been using her iconic performance of Nothing Compares 2 U at his political rallies,” Sinéad O’Connor’s estate continued.

“It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt, and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a ‘biblical devil’. As the guardians of her legacy, we demand that Donald Trump, and his associates desist from using her music immediately.”

The estate of Sinead O’Connor demands Trump stop using her music at his cult rallies. pic.twitter.com/qWTOdYnoMo — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) March 5, 2024

Donald Trump, former president of the United States, is currently campaigning to become the Republican nominee in the 2024 US Presidential election.

During his presidency, GLAAD’s Trump Accountability Project tracked over 200 occurrences of dangerous policies and statements against the LGBTQ+ community. He removed healthcare protections from trans patients, banned trans soldiers from the military, and allowed federally-funded homeless shelters to discriminate against transgender people.

Several musicians have spoken out against his policies in the past. In addition to the Sinéad O’Connor estate, The Smiths’ Johnny Marr, Rihanna, Neil Young, Linkin Park, the late Tom Petty and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler all demanded that Trump stop using their music during his political campaign.

Sinèad O’Connor was brave. I’ll never forget her ripping up a picture of the pope on SNL out of protest. She suffered tragedies, she stood firm and never compromised. I admired her. She also did the impossible, by doing a Prince song better than Prince. This bit always gets me. pic.twitter.com/KFiIATA0MG — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) July 26, 2023

Sinéad O’Connor passed away in July 2023 at the age of 56. In the days following her death, tributes flooded in from countries across the world.

Among her greatest successes was the song ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, written by Prince, which spent weeks at Number 1 in the UK in 1990, before becoming a number-one Billboard Music Awards single.

The iconic Irish singer is remembered as a fierce LGBTQ+ ally who fearlessly advocated for the rights of women, victims of child sexual abuse, and marginalised groups. The self-described “protest singer” is remembered for her bold and courageous activism.

In honour of her memory, the band Fight Like Apes recently recorded O’Connor’s ‘Black Boys On Mopeds’ from her I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got album.

All proceeds from this music release written by Sinéad O’Connor and covered by Mary-Kate “MayKay” Geraghty and Jamie Fox will be donated to the Aida Refugee Camp’s Lajee Centre in Palestine, which strives to provide refugee women and youth with cultural, educational, social and developmental opportunities.

Speaking about O’Connor’s legacy, MayKay, who is also a member of Irish Artists for Palestine, said: “I was in Aida refugee camp in the Occupied West Bank of Palestine when I heard Sinéad O’Connor had died. There was no one there that didn’t know who she was and why she was so important. We had a sing song late into that night on the roof, Irish people singing Sinéad songs, Palestinian people singing beautiful folk songs in Arabic.”

MayKay also spoke about O’Connor’s bravery, sharing, “Because of her and her relentless energy for speaking truth to power, it’s not dangerous these days for people like us to speak out. She paved the way. We owe this to her.”

This song will be performed live at the Fight Like Apes show at The Olympia Theatre on April 6. Tickets are available now and donations to the Aida Camp in Palestine can be made online.