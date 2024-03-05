RuPaul’s new online bookstore faces backlash for selling anti-LGBTQ+ and right-wing titles

Allstora, a new online bookstore co-founded by RuPaul, Adam Powell and Eric Cervini, is facing backlash for stocking anti-LGBTQ+ and extremist right-wing titles.

The site previously operated as ShopQueer.co with the aim of protecting and promoting LGBTQ+ literature while offering authors fair compensation. However, since Powell and Cervini launched it a year ago, the business has grown so rapidly that they “needed some help from a legend”, namely RuPaul, who joined as co-founder and Chief Creative Officer.

The Emmy award-winning drag star was announced as the newest member of the team on March 4, as ShopQueer.co also confirmed its rebrand to Allstora.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allstora (@allstorabooks)

While unveiling the changes, the marketplace maintained that its mission is “to empower all authors and elevate all stories, especially those from marignalized communities” with writers reportedly earning double what they receive from other outlets.

Allstora further pledged that queerness would “remain a core part” of the company’s identity, adding “We were founded by two drag queens and a gay historian after all!”

With this new chapter, the shop’s catalogue of books has grown from 3,000 to 10 million titles and as part of its launch, the company’s Rainbow Book Bus will travel across the US, aiming to fight book bans by teaming up with local LGBTQ+ organisations to distribute thousands of books by the end of the year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allstora (@allstorabooks)

However, while the company’s expansion was initially celebrated, eagle-eyed shoppers have been quick to call out Allstora for stocking anti-LGBTQ+ and extremist right-wing texts, including from Riley Gaines, Robby Starbuck, Kirk Cameron and even Adolf Hitler.

“So I just went to the website for the first time. You’re selling nazi and anti-woke books and calling this a safe space for queers???? Please fix your website,” one commenter wrote.

Ru Paul’s new bookstore, Allstora, is selling copies of Hitler’s mein kampf and you get a member discount on it! pic.twitter.com/SCF7g1xRQj — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) March 4, 2024

Another expressed, “This is not a queer bookstore at all…Typical rainbow capitalism”.

On X, users described Allstora as “a scammy online bookstore” and “hot hot HOT garbage.”

I have a ton of respect for RuPaul, but his new online bookstore is hot hot HOT garbage. Support independent queer-run bookstores, pls. pic.twitter.com/psdfAzmcdE — Ross Johnson (@Rosserford) March 5, 2024

At the time of writing, the right-wing titles remain on the site and the company has yet to make a statement. The controversy surrounding the bookstore comes as RuPaul today releases his new memoir The House of Hidden Meanings.