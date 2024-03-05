Brazilian superstars Pedro Sampaio and Gloria Groove to headline Mother’s Friday Block Party

Queers, assemble! Although spring has just sprung (with a sprinkling of snow), it’s never too early to start planning for Pride, and Mother is ready to get you in the mood with the announcement of the first headliners for its iconic Block Party. That’s right, the team has unveiled that Brazilian superstars Pedro Sampaio and Gloria Groove will be taking over Dublin’s National Museum of Ireland on Friday, June 28, for a Pride opening party that’s not to be missed.

The Mother crew has teamed up with Vibez Emotion for this special BRAZA Block Party, which will showcase two of Brazil’s hottest musical exports. Born in Rio de Janeiro, Pedro Sampaio stands out for his innovative productions and beat mixing, while multitalented performer Gloria Groove is the most listened to drag queen in the world!

The co-headliners will be joined by an array of South American and local talent, with the confirmed artists currently including Dougie, Kat & Mike, Moa, Pablo Coutinho, Souzac, Nicole Spagnol, Stephen Dowling, Thaal, Tygo and of course the wonderful Mother DJs – because what would a Block Party be without them?

The acts will perform across multiple stages in the stunning surroundings of Collins Barracks, with the festival priding itself in having impressive sonic diversity that ensures a beat for every boot to dance to. Audiences can also expect entertainment from some of the finest drag stars around, and if you need a minute to catch your breath and refuel in between sets, fear not as there will be plenty of food vendors and bar options to quench your cravings throughout the day.

The BRAZA Block Party will run from 6 to 11pm on Friday, June 28, in the National Museum of Ireland. Tickets go on sale via Eventbrite at 10am on Thursday, March 7, don’t miss out on snapping yours up before it’s too late!