Mother announces amazing new queer acts for Cultúr Club at St Patrick's Festival 2024

This year’s St Patrick’s Festival is gearing up to be the queerest yet and we couldn’t be more excited by the news that keeps coming in! After stellar success in 2023, Mother recently announced the return of Cultúr Club, its very special night of queer performances, music and clubbing, at the St Patrick’s Festival 2024. Now, the team has announced the addition of many amazing new acts to the lineup, in what promises to be a truly incredible celebration of Irish LGBTQ+ club culture.

Last year’s St. Patrick’s Festival saw almost 35,000 people join the celebrations at the National Museum of Ireland in Collins Barracks. This year’s collaboration between St Patrick’s Festival and Mother will present an incredible night across three stages, including a 3,500-capacity main stage tent, a drag cabaret circus tent and the outdoor arena in Clarke Square.

Set to take place on March 16, Mother’s Cultúr Club will feature a mainstage headlined by Irish-born DJ and co-founder of Body Movement Festival, SAOIRSE, who will be on the decks to have all festival-goers dance to the sound of her electronic music. RTÉ Choice Music Prize-nominated DJ Elaine Mai is also returning to Cultúr Club this year, joined by MayKay and, one of the new names to add to this already packed list, MuRli.

Mother DJs Ruth Kavanagh, Ghostboy and Rocky T Delgado will also make an appearance, encouraging people to dance across the site in the sweet company of DJs Kelly-Anne Byrne, Puzzy Wrangler, GLAMO as well as dancers, kinksters and fabulous drag artists.

Ireland’s largest queer céilí, the Mother ‘Géilí Mór’, will also be back at this year’s Cultúr Club led by the fabulous I’m Grand Mam podcast co-host PJ Kirby, who will be assisted by RiverDrag and a live band. The Craic Mechanics will additionally bring Sing Along Social back to Cultúr Club, creating a safe space where everyone will be invited to sing along to their favourite cheesy pop songs.

The hottest-ever HAUS of W.I.G. trio will host its drag-centric cabaret alongside EGG and Dance to the Underground in the Drag Cabaret Circus tent, culminating the night with an unmissable Drag Dance Party DJ’d by Mars Montana.

Among the newly announced incredibly talented acts is Fintan Warfield, a musician and performer of Irish songs and ballads who will take the Snug stage by storm with his performances rich in storytelling and Celtic mythology.

And if you’re looking for a break from all the dancing, you can listen to a chat on all things clubbing and culture hosted by Louise McSharry, who will be joined by James Kavanagh, Phil Keogh (Victoria Secret) and Kerry Mahony (HONEYPOT).

If instead, you want to dive deeper into Irish culture, REIC (pronounced ‘wreck’) is the space for you. This is a multilingual spoken word event featuring poetry, rap, music, storytelling and a welcoming space where Gaeilge is encouraged. REIC is hosted by Ciara Ní É, a bilingual writer and performer who co-founded the LGBTQ+ arts collective AerachAiteachGaelach and was chosen as one of the Irish Examiner’s ‘100 Women Changing Ireland in 2022’.

Mother co-founder Cormac Cashman spoke about their participation in the festival, saying: “We’re very happy to have Cultúr Club, in all its queer glory, return to the beautiful site of the National Museum of Ireland at Collins Barracks on March 16th.

“As the opening party of our national festival, Cultúr Club is our annual love letter to the Irish dancefloor and our first big festival outing of the year,” he said. “We’re proud to programme some of Ireland’s finest DJs, drag queens, and performers to help us celebrate St. Patrick’s Eve and kick start the weekend’s festivities.”

Starting from €20 (plus booking fee), tickets for Mother’s Cultúr Club are on sale here and on the St Patrick’s Festival website and at this link. Doors to the event will open at 5pm on Saturday, March 16.