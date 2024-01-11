Mother announces spectacular celebration of queer club culture at St Patrick's Festival 2024

Following last year’s huge success, Mother has announced a second year of Cultúr Club, their very special night of queer performances, music and clubbing at the St Patrick’s Festival 2024. Taking place on March 16, the event promises a spectacular celebration of Irish LGBTQ+ club culture packed with an array of drag, cabaret and music talent, as well as a multi-stage dance party.

Last year’s Cultúr Club saw almost 35,000 people join the celebrations at the National Museum of Ireland in Collins Barracks. This year’s collaboration between St Patrick’s Festival and Mother will present an equally incredible night across three stages, including a 3,500-capacity main stage tent, a drag cabaret circus tent and the outdoor arena in Clarke Square.

On the main stage dance tent, Irish-born DJ and co-founder of Body Movement Festival, SAOIRSE, will be on the decks to have all festival-goers dance to the sound of her electronic music. Joining her on the night will be RTÉ Choice Music Prize-nominated DJ Elaine Mai, returning to Cultúr Club together with MayKay and other guests, who will link up for an electrifying performance.

Mother DJs Ruth Kavanagh, Ghostboy and Rocky T Delgado will also make an appearance, encouraging people to dance across the site in the sweet company of DJs Kelly-Anne Byrne, Puzzy Wrangler, and dancers, kinksters, and fabulous drag artists.

Ireland’s largest queer céilí, the Mother ‘Géilí Mór’, will also be back at this year’s Cultúr Club led by the fabulous I’m Grand Mam podcast co-host PJ Kirby, who will be assisted by RiverDrag and a live band.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Mother (@motherdublin)

The hottest-ever trio making up the HAUS of W.I.G. will host their drag-centric cabaret alongside other stunning queers and collectives in the Drag Cabaret Circus tent, culminating the night with an unmissable Drag Dance Party.

Commenting on the collaboration with Mother, St Patrick’s Festival CEO, Richard Tierney said: “We have talked in the past about how we needed to find an inclusive space in our programme for our wonderful LGBTQ+ community – but actually, we’ve come a long way from that now.

“This ongoing partnership, and the cementing of this incredibly joyous show at the heart of the Festival really shows that LGBTQ+ club culture IS Irish culture,” Tierney added.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da St. Patrick’s Festival Ireland (@stpatricksfestival)

Mother co-founder Cormac Cashman also spoke about the collaboration, saying: “We’re very happy to have Cultúr Club, in all its queer glory, return to the beautiful site of the National Museum of Ireland at Collins Barracks on March 16th.

“As the opening party of our national festival, Cultúr Club is our annual love letter to the Irish dancefloor and our first big festival outing of the year,” he said.

“We’re proud to programme some of Ireland’s finest DJs, drag queens, and performers to help us celebrate St. Patrick’s Eve and kick start the weekend’s festivities.”

Starting from €20 (plus booking fee), tickets for Cultúr Club are already on sale here and on the St Patrick’s Festival website. Doors to the event will open at 5pm on Saturday, March 16.