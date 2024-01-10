Fans go wild as Barry Keoghan teases deleted Saltburn kissing scene with Jacob Elordi

Despite having been released to the public last November, two months on Saltburn is still the talk of the town, and this time, it’s because of rumours of a deleted kissing scene between the film’s co-stars Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi.

Gossip circles have been rife with speculation about the sexuality of both actors for the last few months, with the pair frequently behaving flirtatiously during public appearances.

Amid the many memes doing the rounds, suggesting the pair would make the perfect spooning partners due to their height difference, at the film’s LA premiere, they jokingly pretended to kiss, adding some not-so-needed fuel to the fire.

Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan’s faux red carpet kiss won over the Internet. https://t.co/Kg8su8578z pic.twitter.com/KKFLKpKlpt — W Magazine (@wmag) November 15, 2023

Dispelling the rumours, 31-year-old Keoghan told GQ, “I’m really flirtin’. We were constantly close… It ain’t just for the cameras and the premiere[s]. Me and Jacob – he’s like a brother to me, honestly.”

He continued, “I think when you’re comfortable with someone, you can be as close as you want, you know what I mean? It’s not like, ‘Oh, don’t come near me’ – it’s like, I’m comfortable… I’m comfortable with Jacob. Messin’ about. Havin’ a laugh. We’re bein’ lads.”

Adding a throwaway remark, the Dublin-born actor inadvertently let slip that Saltburn originally contained a kissing scene. “We’ve just done a movie where we had to kiss, man. Look at the scenes we’ve done. You have to be comfortable with yourself.”

Not missing a beat, eagle-eyed fans were quick to pick up on the remark, with one fan sharing an ingenious meme of Elordi’s face slowly going from smiling to pensive on social media platform X.

Her tweet simply repeated, “jacob elordi and barry keoghan kissed and we didn’t get to see it. jacob elordi and barry keoghan kissed and we didn’t get to see it. jacob elordi and barry keoghan kissed and we didn’t get to see it. jacob elordi and barry keoghan kissed and we didn’t get to see it.”

jacob elordi and barry keoghan kissed and we didn’t get to see it. jacob elordi and barry keoghan kissed and we didn’t get to see it. jacob elordi and barry keoghan kissed and we didn’t get to see it. jacob elordi and barry keoghan kissed and we didn’t get to see it. pic.twitter.com/NNAelKr0MM — nora (@coppolacinema) January 9, 2024

Another fan shared her shock, “WHAT DO U MEAN JACOB AND BARRY KISSED AND WE DIDNT GET TO SEE”.

WHAT DO U MEAN JACOB AND BARRY KISSED AND WE DIDNT GET TO SEE pic.twitter.com/6W3L3saIgX — mae (@maejunkielol) January 9, 2024

Another shared her upset, saying, “somewhere, there’s a version of saltburn where jacob elordi and barry keoghan kiss. i’m sick over this knowledge.”

somewhere, there’s a version of saltburn where jacob elordi and barry keoghan kiss. i’m sick over this knowledge. pic.twitter.com/Ut8K9CQ31G — pj🦇🍄 (@nadjatruther) January 9, 2024

Now fans are calling on the Saltburn director Emerald Fennell to release the deleted scene kissing scene. With no response from the filmmakers, unfortunately, for now, we’ll just have to watch this space to see if their dreams come true.