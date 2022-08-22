Singapore decriminalises consensual sex between men

On Sunday, August 21, it was announced that consensual same-sex activity between men will no longer be illegal in Singapore. Prime Minister Lee Hsein Loong confirmed the news during his annual National Day Rally speech, much to the delight of LGBTQ+ activists and allies.

Section 377A of the country’s penal code was introduced in the 1930s under British colonial rule, and has since banned gay sex, making it punishable by up to two years imprisonment. In 2007, the Singaporean government decided “not to actively enforce the law” but “stopped short” of repealing it.

“Now, 15 years later, attitudes have shifted appreciably,” the Prime Minister stated. “While we remain a broadly conservative society, gay people are now better accepted in Singapore, especially among young Singaporeans.”

NEVER THOUGHT I’D LIVE TO SEE THE DAY ITS NO LONGER ILLEGAL TO BE GAY IN SINGAPORE 🎉🎉🎉🎉 — lou is on hiatus, will post fics again soon!! (@humanlouboutin) August 21, 2022

He noted that “Singaporeans still have differing views on whether homosexuality is right or wrong,” but, even so, “most people accept that a person’s sexual orientation and behaviour is a private and personal matter, and that sex between men should not be a criminal offence”.

“There is no justification to prosecute people for it, nor to make it a crime… The government will repeal Section 377A and decriminalise sex between men,” Lee confirmed.

“I believe this is the right thing to do and something that most Singaporeans will now accept. This will bring the law in line with current social mores and I hope will bring some relief to gay Singaporeans.”

Although the news was hugely positive for the nation’s LGBTQ+ community, the Prime Minister also promised to “uphold and safeguard the institution of marriage,” reminding all that “only marriages between one man and one woman are recognised in Singapore”. Lee said that if these laws were to face legal challenges, it would “polarise society” and be “bad” for the country.

22 LGBTQ+ organisations issued a joint statement saying that decriminalising consensual same-sex activity is “a significant milestone and a powerful statement that state-sanctioned discrimination has no place in Singapore”. They described the moment as a “hard-won victory, a triumph of love over fear,” and said that it will “enable the process of healing”.

However, they also said that it was “the first step on a long road towards full equality for LGBTQ people”, adding that the Government’s plan to introduce further legislation harshening the ban on same-sex unions will “undermine the secular character of our constitution, codify further discrimination into supreme law and tie the hands of future parliaments.”