OutWest in Leitrim presents LGBTQ+ family storytime and tea party

OutWest is hosting an LGBTQ+ family storytime and tea party this Sunday, August 21 from 11 am-1 pm to be held in the Fulacht Fiadh Cafe. So bring your family for what promises to be a wonderful day out.

The tea party will feature Storytime with Kayleigh who is “a librarian and story and picture book enthusiast who wants to make stories fun and inclusive for all. She has volunteered with community groups including Foróige, GAA and Mayo Pride, and now OutWest. She hopes to help create safe, positive and inclusive spaces for all age groups in the activities they want to participate in.”

One of the stories you can expect to hear is about Magdalena, the Sligo giant! The tale has been described as follows: “Magdalena is Ireland’s biggest woman! She is Sligo’s big friendly giant with long hair, and she is very excited to read to you, so that you can hear a story from someone who looks like a story!”

This gorgeous event has been organised in collaboration with Leitrim Pride. Admission costs €3 per child and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

OutWest’s initiative has unfortunately been met with some negativity. Members of both the organisation and the cafe have received abusive phone calls in relation to this LGBTQ+ event.

Last month, far-right members protested at a drag storytime event in County Mayo. The protesters held hateful signs but were thankfully met by rainbow flags and chants of “no hate”.

In addition to this, a similar response also took place only last week when another drag story time event in Belfast was interrupted.

With all that ignorance and unnecessary negativity for these wonderful family events, make sure to get out there and show support for the fine people at OutWest bringing colour, inclusivity and love into the community.

Tickets can be found here.