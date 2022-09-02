Sex-positive site Squirt organises hottest summer event in Provincetown

Squirt, the world’s largest sex-positive community for men, teamed up with porn legend Trenton Ducati to organise an epic pool party event in Provincetown. With more than 1,000 attendees dancing, partying and finding new hookups, it was like being in gay heaven.

Founded in 1999 by the Pink Triangle Press, Squirt is an uncensored cruising and hookup website for gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men. Since its beginnings, it has slowly evolved to become an online hub where queer men from all over the world connect and explore their sexual lives.

In 2015, Squirt was named the most inclusive gay dating service according to users. Members can do a number of things on the website, including connecting with each other, finding the best local cruising spots and reading erotic stories.

On August 15, Squirt sponsored the hottest event of the summer in Provincetown (Massachusetts), inviting its members to a pool party at the boutique hotel Brass Key Guesthouse.

Their partner for the event was none other than porn sensation Trenton Ducati, co-founder of Sponsor Hub Plus, who commented on the event saying: “We were delighted to have Squirt.org as a sponsor for this event! Their values are exactly what we were looking for, sex-positive and fun!”

He added, “The pool party sold out in record time this year and attendees loved drinking the ‘Squirt Shots’ from the hunky bartenders. Working with the team at Squirt.org was incredible, we are looking forward to collaborating with them at many more events in the future.”

In case you were wondering, the ‘Squirt Shots’ were a combo of marshmallow vodka and pineapple juice, a delicious invention created in collaboration with the Brass Key Guesthouse that was delivered directly into the attendees’ mouths from the hunky models present at the party.

The event looked exactly like a live version of the Squirt homepage. Gay heaven indeed.