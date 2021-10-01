Celebrate the official start of Halloween season with the Elvira Very Scary, Very Special, Special!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, not Christmas, Halloween season! And what better way to kick off your spooky shenanigans than with the Mistress of the Dark herself – Elvira – and her 40th Anniversary, Very Scary, Very Special Special!

Pretty much universally loved by the LGBTQ+ community, it was an even better surprise when Cassandra Peterson shared that she too is a member of the family.

For her special, Elvira hosts a movie marathon as only she can, with her patented hilarious and spooky commentary provide yucks – in every sense of the word.

The special is streaming on the horror platform Shudder, and is available as we creep, I mean, speak. No one is safe from Elvira’s T, not even herself!

The special features her very own Mistress of the Dark, alongside the Vincent Price classic The House on Haunted Hill, the Christopher Lee chiller City of the Dead, and the cult shocker Messiah of Evil.

In her newly released memoir, Yours Cruelly, Elvira, the legend revealed her 19-year relationship with partner Teresa ‘T’ Wierson. Speaking to TVInsider, the star shared why she was so reticent to come out earlier: “I knew my fans would support me no matter what I do. I could shave my head and eat a bug, and they would still love me. I didn’t know about other people.

“I’ve been taking a great deal of care with the brand. It is my livelihood. Elvira is known to most people as kind of a straight horndog. So I didn’t want to throw anybody a curveball. I didn’t want them to feel like I was lying to them or feeling I was a hypocrite.

“I have to tell the truth. I’m 70 years old. How long am I going to keep it a secret? I just had to let it out.”

And now it’s time for you to let it out! Your inner monster that is. So get your October on, and get spooky!