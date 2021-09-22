Queers are overjoyed to welcome Elvira to rainbow family as iconic star comes out

Horror icon Cassandra Peterson AKA Elvira has delighted the LGBTQ+ community by coming out, revealing her 19-year relationship with partner Teresa “T” Wierson.

“Would my fans hate me for not being what they expected me to be?” she asked herself in her newly released memoir, Yours Cruelly, Elvira, reflecting on the secrecy she’s had to live with for almost two decades, a choice the pair made to protect the Elvira brand.

Well, the self-proclaimed Queen of Halloween has nothing to worry about on that front as we are literally squealing at the news… and just in time for the spooky season!

Their love story begins, comically enough, in the ladies’ room at the Hollywood Gold’s Gym. Peterson writes:

“Often, when I was doing my pre-workout warm-up on the treadmill, I couldn’t help noticing one particular trainer — tan, tattooed, and muscular — stalking across the gym floor, knit cap pulled so low over his long brown hair that it nearly covered his eyes. Dark and brooding, he gave off such intense energy that when he crossed the enormous gym floor, the waters parted and people stopped in their tracks to stare.”

Not-so-subtle glances turned to friendship when the pair met in the ladies room, revealing that Elvira had mistaken her now-partner for a “bad boy” trainer.

Platonic friendship blossomed, only growing into romance after the end of Peterson’s 25-year marriage to Mark Pierson, her manager.

According to the memoir which was released yesterday, September 21, Wierson knocked on Peterson’s front door one night, also newly single, and the rest is history.

“There on the doorstep stood my trainer, T, holding a trash bag full of her belongings, looking sad and bedraggled. She’d split from her longtime partner, spent some time in rehab, and now had no place to go.”

Although they had only been friends up until that point, something began to change for the pair. Elvira notes that she realised she was falling in love with T when the urge to kiss her took them both by surprise.

“What the hell was I doing?” the horror icon writes. “I’d never been interested in women as anything other than friends. I felt so confused. This just wasn’t me! I was stunned that I’d been friends with her for so many years and never noticed our chemistry. I soon discovered that we connected sexually in a way I’d never experienced.”

And the two lived happily ever after, with Peterson writing, “For the first time in my life, I’m with someone who makes me feel safe, blessed, and truly loved.”

We could not be happier for the lovebirds and the dazzling queer icon Elvira is now out and proud. ​