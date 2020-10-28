7 spooky Irish podcasts to get you in the Halloween spirit

A few days! You heard that right my fellow scream queens and pumpkin kings, we are just a few days away from Halloween. Yes, I know we are all in lockdown part 2, but that doesn’t mean we can’t create our own scary fun.

So grab your pumpkin and the carving tools! Get those Halloween decorations out of storage! Because these 7 spooky Irish podcasts are the perfect thing to listen to, to get you in the haunting spirit.

Fireside

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGQJUh7nmkZ/

Actor Kevin C. Olohan hosts this educational and entertaining podcast, focusing on the Irish mythology surround Samhain or Halloween. Folklore tales from Deidre of the Sorrows to Banshees, this podcast weaves classic Irish stories so enchanting, it will draw you away from the horrors of reality.

Irish History Podcast

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFsEDjAnXKf/

Here’s another treat for you history buffs, Fin Dwyer, historian and author leads this podcast. While this show mainly focuses on the Great Famine and medieval history (perfect for the year-round history lover), a few episodes perfect for the spooky season are all about Jack the Ripper, The Hellfire Club in the Dublin Mountains, and the Kilkenny Witchcraft Trials.

Spooky FM

We're working hard on Petrified Season 2 (coming soon!) but in the meantime why not introduce your kids to some deliciously spooky stories from the same team who brought you Petrified! Spooky FM is our all new podcast for kids! Subscribe now! 🎃https://t.co/uKouzd86jf pic.twitter.com/8DYAMuyGoL — Petrified (@Petrified_Pod) October 20, 2020

For all the little monsters out there, this new radio show on RTÉjr is a ghoulish delight for the children. ‘Scare Me If You Can’, Spooky FM’s most frightening show is hosted by Uncle Vlad, a vampire visiting from Transylvania, and the perky Zombetty, a happy-go-lucky zombie. These two will have your own little vampires and zombies re-telling scary stories at the dinner table all month long.

The Creep Dive

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGnWem5nDP3/

If you’re looking for something a wee bit more bizarre and chilling, then this podcast is for you. Hosted by Sophie White, Jen O’Dwyer, and Cassie Delaney every Tuesday, exploring the strange stories you’ve seen on your newsfeed while scrolling through social media. Topics ranging from true crime to conspiracy theories to the paranormal to girl talk, this podcast is a great listen to all year round, but feels even more creepy this time of the year.

Sexy Beasts

Great news in podcast land! Two of my favourite people, @tonyhorror and @marcjagz, will preview their new podcast Sexy Beasts next week I’m told!

Follow here to keep up with when Ep1 comes out: https://t.co/PuGACCV6IE pic.twitter.com/vAXEtKpGTm — HeadStuff (@ThisHeadStuff) March 4, 2018

Talk about the monster mash! Co-hosts Tony Cantwell and Mark Jago are on a mission to find out which beast from classic folklore, mythology, and movies is the best. Armed with extensive Wikipedia research and ranking the beasts on their own calculated system, you’ll be debating about the greatest monster of all time right along with them.

Real Life Ghost Stories

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGrvkYYlWJF/

Do you believe in ghosts? Whether the answer to that is yes or no, check out this haunting podcast, hosted by Irish woman Emma and Englishman Dan along with their cat, Tiny Bim. Hauntings, ghosts, death, and aliens, the couple reviews their favourite spooky shows and movies, share listeners’ ghost stories, and speak with cynical skeptics. Their episodes about Samhain will have you quaking in your boots.

Petrified

When a Christmas party ends, the hosts are left with an unwelcome guest. A guest who really wants to hear a ghost story. Listen here: https://t.co/uQErB7gr1C pic.twitter.com/8NwEmkJ5jt — Petrified (@Petrified_Pod) December 20, 2019

And for those of you who liked to scared or scarred so badly that you don’t sleep at night, check out Petrified: a horror anthology podcast from a darker Ireland. These are the chilling tales of people who heard something. Something they really shouldn’t have heard. Listen at your own risk. You could be next.

We hope you enjoy our 7 spooky Irish podcasts picks. Happy Haunting!