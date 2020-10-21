7 horror movies on Netflix Ireland to terrify you this Halloween

As we prepare for a quieter spooky season this year with no big parties or events on the horizon, it doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy a good scare! GCN is here to help with seven supernatural shockers to get you in the Netflix and kill mood this Halloween.

HEREDITARY

A modern horror classic, Hereditary brings disturbing scares and genuine chills. Toni Collette excels as a mother whose family is put through the wringer – to reveal too much would be a shame, and ruin one of the biggest, jaw-dropping, shocks in years.

THE HOLE IN THE GROUND

One of the most critically acclaimed Irish horror films of the last while, The Hole In The Ground should inspire a shiver or two. A young mother moves to a remote house with a strange hole in the earth behind it. When her son begins to act strange, the mother begins to wonder if it’s really still him at all.

EXTRA ORDINARY

Fancy a little comedy with your horror? Extra Ordinary is another homegrown spooker, but with a heavy dose of humour. The hilarious Maeve Higgins stars as a woman with supernatural powers who really doesn’t want to have supernatural powers.

THE INVITATION

A slow burner that really really pays off, The Invitation concerns a man who brings his new girlfriend to a dinner party at his ex wife’s house. As the tension builds, you won’t be able to shake the feeling of dread. Well worth a watch for the more patient horror fan.

MONSTER HOUSE

For the younger members of your household, or basically anyone who likes a good film – Monster House is gold standard Halloween viewing. A group of kids begin to suspect the house across the street isn’t just haunted, it’s alive. A perfect throwback to ’80s crowdpleasers.

CABIN IN THE WOODS

Horror movies get a clever deconstruction in this funny and gory love letter to all the cliches fans have gotten used to over the years. When a group of friends take a trip into the forest, it’s not just monsters they have to fear. The last half hour of this film is horror entertainment at its best.

GERALD’S GAME

It’s more than likely any true horror fan on Netflix will be checking out The Haunting Of Bly Manor this Halloween. Here’s a chance to see what creator Mike Flanagan does when he’s not filling stately homes with ghosts. Frequent collaborator Carla Gugino shines as a wife who ends up in a nightmarish situation during a romantic weekend away with her husband.