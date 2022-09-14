Have your tarot read at the new Street 66 Tarot Tuesdays event

Calling all Practical Magic fans! Street 66 has announced a new bimonthly spiritual event: Tarot Tuesdays. Whether you’re a die-hard spiritualist or someone just looking for something spooky in the run-up to Halloween, this event is definitely for you.

Yesterday, September 13 was the official launch of the event. It will run every second Tuesday from 7 pm to 11 pm, with readings from author and part-time witch, Moïra Fowley.

Moïra took to Twitter to announce the new residency, saying: “Have finally attained my true form by becoming tarot reader in residence of a gay bar. Tarot Tuesdays in @st66dublin every second Tuesday of the month,”

Have finally attained my true form by becoming tarot reader in residence of a gay bar 🔮 Tarot Tuesdays in @st66dublin every second Tuesday of the month pic.twitter.com/zWTnXaqacF — Moïra Fowley (@moirafowley) September 8, 2022

Moïra spends her time writing queer magic realism for young adults and is a critically acclaimed author of three novels, her last released in 2019 entitled All the Bad Apples.

According to her website, she has been reading tarot for 21 years and is currently designing Two Faced Tarot. This is a queer and inclusive tarot deck and workbook (the perfect gift for a spiritual gay) So, there’s no better person to take up residency at Street 66!

She stresses that she isn’t a psychic or a medium, and she can’t tell your future. Tarot, according to Moïra, is a focus on the person receiving the reading, what is present in their life, what’s holding them back and where they need to go.

Wondering what to expect? When you meet with the tarot reader, you can ask a question while they shuffle the cards. They’re laid down one by one, and the reader will explain their meaning and how it relates to you. (You’re welcome for the explanation!)

A 15-minute five-card reading with Moira costs €20. Get a drink and think about a question to ask while you wait and see what the cards have in store!

To read more stories about Street 66 being listed as one of the top queer bars, visit here!