Strictly Come Dancing UK might be welcoming its first same-sex pairing later this year

A same-sex pairing looks ready to compete on Strictly Come Dancing for the first time in the UK show’s history later this year, according to reports.

Professional dancer, Johannes Radebe, looks to be a top pick for the pairing following his part in the landmark same-sex dance routine on the show in 2019. After his one-off performance, he shared, “I’ve never felt so liberated. For the first time in my life, I feel accepted for who I am. That says so much about the people of this country.”

One insider behind the show shared, “None of the dancers have been ruled out of the running but Johannes has been the most vocal about stepping forward and making history again on the series. There are several other dancers who have also said they are keen.”

A source in BBC highlighted why the professional dancer would be a great fit for this historic moment on the show, “Johannes is the obvious choice as he is openly gay. But everyone on the show wants to make this happen. It feels very much like the right time.”

BBC executives’ decision for Strictly Come Dancing to feature a same-sex pairing has also been accredited to Dancing On Ice’s pairing of Olympic skater Matt Evers with pop star Ian ‘H’ Watkins.

The insider further shared, “The plan to introduce a same-sex couple was made after ITV took the plunge. Many of Strictly’s stars have called on producers to cast a same-sex couple for the past few years and it’s been decided this will be the year.”

Along with the exciting prospect of the show’s first same-sex pairing, the insider spoke about how the competition has been adapting to meet the current climate, “Strictly is facing so many challenges this series because of coronavirus, but behind-the-scenes they’re rising to the challenge and want this year’s show to be better than ever.”