Don't miss these stunning queer acts at Live Collision 2022

Live Collision International Festival has returned for its 2022 edition, running from tomorrow, April 27, until Saturday, April 30.

Known for its curation of live art, this year’s festival is tackling heavy topics such as class, race, rhetoric, migration, mental health, feminism, identity, access, equality and displacement, as well as sexualilty and gender.

Examining the latter is The Making of Pinocchio: Digital Edition, described as a look “at the quest to make Pinocchio the perfectly imperfect trans masc narrative of our times”. This fictionalised tale reflects the real-life experiences of Ivor MacAskill, one half of the team behind the film, as he came to understand his gender identity and embarked on his own transition.

“Enter a world of wildly queer utopic imaginings, conjured in a click and lock landscape where everything can change, and everything can connect,” the description reads.

The film screening takes place at 9 PM on Thursday, April 28, with tickets priced at €10 each. The run time is 80 minutes but there will be an additional 20 minutes for a live Q&A session with MacAskill and his partner/co-artist Rosana Cade.

“The wondrous trans tale of Pinocchio… A funny, clever and thoughtful two-hander, rich in playful imagery and direct-to-camera asides, about identity, definition and acceptance,” proclaims The Guardian. “The satire is gentle, but the politics are clear.”

In addition to The Making of Pinocchio screening, Origins Eile have also made a home for themselves at Live Collision 2022 with House of Origin.

This multimedia body of research will run every day throughout the festival and it includes “a new video project, recorded interviews with some of the icons of Ballroom, voicenote responses submitted by our queer Black community here in Ireland and written research gathered and written by [Origins Eile].”

Origins Eile is a collective for queer Black people and people of colour (QTIBPOC) founded upon the history of ballroom, and it is their hope “that by engaging with this research, new pathways are discovered for our Black readers to authentically express themselves.”

Entry is free for this thought-provoking project, so it’s a no-brainer.

“We are truly excited to welcome audiences and artists to be together again, in close proximity and in meaningful dialogue,” said Lynnette Moran, Festival Director of Live Collision International Festival. “Now more than ever it means so much to share ideas, politic, space and environment. We are delighted to say our festival programme is fresh, fierce and awaits audiences. Join us, all are welcome.”

