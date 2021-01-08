New support services launched for gay, bisexual and trans men in Kerry

The fine folk at Gay Project continue to play a blinder in supporting, connecting and entertaining the queer community, especially during these difficult times. They have just announced a fantastic new range of online support services for gay, bisexual and trans men in Kerry for the duration of COVID-19 restrictions.

The support services include a range of online social groups for men, a book club, a writers’ club, coffee social groups, seminars and online classes and a Facebook group called Munster Gayze, offering an essential outlet for GBT+ men in Kerry to keep in touch with their peers during Level 5 restrictions.

Speaking of the launch, Michael O’Donnell, Community Development Worker with the Gay Project, shared, “We know that these services can help combat isolation for folks who might be finding the added isolation of COVID-19 challenging.” The Listowel man continued, “Our services offer a digital space where GBT+ men in Kerry can be out and proud of who they are. We’ve found that this is especially relevant for older men.”

For those interested in taking part, all services are completely free, and, as the groups are all online, GBT+ men from any part of Kerry can attend. In fact, the move online has seen some positives – Coordinator of the Gay Project, Ailsa Spindler, shared, “Like everyone, we’ve recently been adapting our services to COVID-19 restrictions and this has enabled us to reach more people than ever.”

For more information visit Gay Project here, or follow them on social media @GayProjectIRL.

Level 5 restrictions have meant all support groups and services for the LGBTQ+ community have had to make their way online, but they have all shown determination to keep people supported, connected and entertained. Here are just a small sample of organisations and businesses around Ireland doing their part to get us through Level 5 safely.