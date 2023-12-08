Suspect charged with murder of Northern Irish man Odhrán Kelly

A 31-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Northern Irish nursing assistant Odhrán Kelly. The deceased’s body was found beside a burning car in Lurgan, Co Armagh, in the early hours of December 3, and a total of four arrests have been made to date.

The suspect is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court today, December 8, having been charged by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Major Investigation Team yesterday. At the time of writing, another 31-year-old man who was arrested as part of the inquiry remains in custody.

Two women, aged 43 and 36, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 7, charged in connection with the murder of Odhrán Kelly. The pair are accused of assisting an offender in the form of “helping another person in the disposal of the body”.

No application for bail was made during the hearing and District Judge Rosemary Watters remanded the two women in custody. They will appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on December 15.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, Detective Chief Inspector Tony Kelly has stated that he does “not believe there is an organised crime link”. He also issued an appeal to anyone who was “in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas of Lurgan between 2am and 5am on Sunday and noticed any suspicious activity,” to contact the PSNI on 101.

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Carla Lockhart echoed this, saying, “Police have been working tirelessly on the case and it is important that anyone with information can help bring those responsible to justice.

“There has been an appeal for footage that circulated on social media and it would be important that this might be made available for scrutiny.

“It is important justice is secured for the taking of an innocent young man’s life.”

Furthermore, Sinn Féin Upper Bann MLA John O’Dowd called on people seen on Close Circuit Television in the area on the night of the murder to come forward.

“The police do not see you as suspects. The police see you as somebody who can help identify the suspects,” he stressed.

O’Dowd made the comments at a vigil held for Odhrán Kelly on Wednesday, where hundreds of people gathered to pay their respects and call for justice.