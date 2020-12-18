Sustainable Stocking fillers guide from Faerly

Buying consciously for Christmas is easier than ever – check out these ethically made and natural stocking fillers from our site that make the perfect gift for anyone who would like to live a more sustainable life.

We’re James & Eoin, the founders of faerly. We live in Kildare, Ireland with our chickens and our cat and our aim is to help you to live a simpler and more considered life.

James started his sustainability journey living in Copenhagen more than 20 years ago when faced, for the first time, with what were to him completely foreign objects – recycling bins! He has aspired to the Scandinavian way of life, their respect for nature and their humble worldview ever since.

Eoin grew up surrounded by Irish bogland and spent his summers cutting turf, watching tadpoles grow into frogs and listening for the first cuckoo of the season. His passion today is protecting wildlife and biodiversity. Since learning they are the world’s greatest natural carbon stores, he now appreciates the bogs of Kildare even more.

We started Faerly to do our part to help reduce unnecessary chemicals and plastics in the world.

Check out these fabulous sustainable stocking fillers for last-minute gift ideas!

Janni Bars Shea Butter & Cinnamon Snowflake Soap – €5

This gorgeous festive soap smells like Christmas personified with notes of cocoa, orange cinnamon and pine. You will want to eat it when you smell it. The cocoa butter makes this joyful soap incredibly luxurious and hydrating. Handmade by Janni in Kildare.

Turtle Bags- Shorthandled String Bags- Kids €5/Adults €6.50

The bags are made from 100% organic cotton and the net design allows the contents to breathe. Available in a rainbow of colours, these handy short-handled string bags are perfect for carrying groceries and other shopping. These super-strong bags hold up to 40kg and are a much greener alternative to plastic.

Bambooth Bamboo Toothbrushes – Adults & Kids €5

Irish brand Bambooth has produced the first bamboo toothbrush accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. For every Bambooth toothbrush sold, 10 c is donated to conservation efforts promoting sustainability and habitat restoration. The toothbrushes are available in 4 colours each corresponding to a different charity: Coral Pink (Coral Reef Alliance), Aqua Marine (Marine Conservation Society), Sea Blue (Plastic Oceans), Forest Green (Jane Goodall Institute). Available in adult and kids sizes (Bambinos) these toothbrushes provide a great opportunity for kids to learn about environmental issues. Put a big smile on your child’s face this Christmas with a Bambino!

Janni Bars Cold Pressed Rainbow Soap – €6.50

What could be a better sustainable stocking filler that a colourful, sparkly, and citrusy natural soap bar with biodegradable glitter? The kids will love this! All ingredients are 100% biodegradable, vegan, and cruelty-free. Handmade by Janni in Kildare.

Janni Bars Cold Pressed Dinosaur Soap – €6.50

A fun soap manufactured in County Kildare with fully biodegradable ingredients with a relaxing lavender scent. This soap is cruelty-free, palm-oil free and vegetarian. A great plastic-free alternative for the bath or shower. Handmade by Janni in Kildare.

Pit Putty- Tester Mini Tins – €2.95

Natural deodorant is a deodorant containing no harmful chemicals or aluminium. Rather than preventing you from sweating and trapping toxins in your body, natural deodorants allow you to sweat but have an attractive scent to prevent body odour. Try out this Pit Putty deodorant mini 15g testers – with four scents available: Cinnamon & Cedarwood, Lavender & Lemon, Rose Geranium, Lemongrass & Tea Tree.

Bodhi Blends Mint Crisp Mint Chocolate Vegan Lip Balm – 14ml – €6.50

This soothing and protective lip balm combines moisturising vitamin-rich sunflower with aromatic cocoa and refreshing peppermint. Push the 100% compostable tube from the bottom and apply balm to thirsty lips for tasty hydration. Made with love by Aisling in Bodhi Blends Dublin.

Hawthorn Handmade Skincare – Hand + Lip Gift Bag: Hand Balm + Lip Balm (2 x 15g tins) – €9.50

A little of these rich balms go a long way. Made with nourishing mango butter and fragranced with lavender and peppermint essential oils. These travel-size versions of our Protective Hand Balm + Protective Lip Balm are great for when you’re out and about.

Oxmantown 09 Melissa & Sweet Orange Lip Balm 10ml

A moisturising lip hydrator, handmade using beeswax, sweet almond oil, coconut oil, melissa, & sweet orange to soften lips. Like all Oxmantown skincare products, this lip balm is handmade in small batches by Amy Cahill in her Dublin studio.

Janni Bars Solid Shampoo Bars – €9.99

These seaweed and mint shampoo bars reduce plastic waste by cutting out the need for shampoo bottles. Available for different hair types the Lir Bar is made with Carrageen Seaweed & Mint containing seaweed rich in vitamin B12, Vitamin E and amino acids. Janni shampoo bars are handmade in County Kildare and have no transition period.

Solid Serum Moisturiser Stick – Shimmering Glitter – €9.50

This compostable solid moisturiser can be used as a highlighter, bronzer or all over tinted moisturiser. Loaded with skin-loving stuff like Pomegranate oil, which is great for both oily and dry skin. It has strong anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing properties. This bar will leave you soft and moisturised but not greasy or waxy. The bar looks dark but a little goes a long way and a few strokes evened out over the face leaves a nice shimmer and a healthy tinted look.

These are just a small selection of the eco-friendly and sustainable stocking fillers you’ll find in our store.

Wishing you and yours a very Happy Christmas and a plastic-free New Year!