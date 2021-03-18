Behind the scenes with Sydney Queer Irish at Mardi Gras 2021

The iconic Sydney Mardi Gras took place on Saturday 6 March and the Sydney Queer Irish group marched with a message of pride, strength and unity. While the coronavirus has put a damper on Mardi Gras celebrations globally, over in Australia, the country’s success in keeping community transmission of the virus very low meant that a modified event was able to go ahead.
This success has come at a cost to residents from overseas who have been unable to visit home due to Australia’s strict (but necessary) international border control policy. They have had to watch virtually from afar as loved ones experienced the highs and lows of a tumultuous year. But during this time, the Sydney Queer Irish community have stuck together, looking out for one another and creating a home away from home for its members.
Fortunately, what the Irish have always been good at is bringing the Irish Spirit to whatever country they find themselves in and inviting everyone to the party. It’s no surprise the Sydney Queer Irish crew embraces all nationalities; within a couple of hours with them, you’re honorary Irish for life. We go on a visual journey with Sydney Queer Irish during Mardi Gras, as they pay tribute to their Irish homeland and remind us that wherever you find yourself during 2021, while there is no place like home, the power of love, the human spirit, inclusion and community transcends borders.
GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBT+ community since 1988.
During this global COVID pandemic, we like many other organisations have been impacted greatly in the way we can do business and produce. This means a temporary pause to our print publication and live events and so now more than ever we need your help to continue providing this community resource digitally.
GCN is a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model and we need your support. If you value having an independent LGBT+ media in Ireland, you can help from as little as €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBT+ media.
