Behind the scenes with Sydney Queer Irish at Mardi Gras 2021

The iconic Sydney Mardi Gras took place on Saturday 6 March and the Sydney Queer Irish group marched with a message of pride, strength and unity. While the coronavirus has put a damper on Mardi Gras celebrations globally, over in Australia, the country’s success in keeping community transmission of the virus very low meant that a modified event was able to go ahead.

This success has come at a cost to residents from overseas who have been unable to visit home due to Australia’s strict (but necessary) international border control policy. They have had to watch virtually from afar as loved ones experienced the highs and lows of a tumultuous year. But during this time, the Sydney Queer Irish community have stuck together, looking out for one another and creating a home away from home for its members.

Fortunately, what the Irish have always been good at is bringing the Irish Spirit to whatever country they find themselves in and inviting everyone to the party. It’s no surprise the Sydney Queer Irish crew embraces all nationalities; within a couple of hours with them, you’re honorary Irish for life. We go on a visual journey with Sydney Queer Irish during Mardi Gras, as they pay tribute to their Irish homeland and remind us that wherever you find yourself during 2021, while there is no place like home, the power of love, the human spirit, inclusion and community transcends borders.

Ruth Goodwin in a photojournalist based in Sydney, Australia. For more of her work, you can visit her website here or follow her on Instagram on @ruthgoodwinphoto