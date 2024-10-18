Sydney Sweeney to star as trailblazing queer boxer Christy Martin in upcoming biopic

Sydney Sweeney is set to portray Christy Martin, a pioneering figure in women’s boxing, in an upcoming film that promises to explore both the boxer’s achievements in the ring and her deeply personal battles.

“I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring,” Sweeney said. “Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all.”

The film also stars Love Lies Bleeding star Katy O’Brian as Lisa Holeywine, Christy’s boxing rival and eventual romantic partner, and Jess Gabor as Sherry Lusk, Christy’s high school girlfriend. These key relationships frame the film’s exploration of Martin’s queer identity and the struggles she faced in accepting and expressing it, particularly in the hyper-masculine world of boxing.

Christy Martin’s career, which spanned from 1989 to 2012, broke significant barriers for women in the sport. She became the first female boxer to be inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame, fighting to establish a place for women in a male-dominated industry.

However, her life off the canvas was marked by a series of personal challenges. The film will delve into her closeted queerness, her abusive marriage to trainer Jim Martin, and her eventual relationship with Sherry Lusk, which pushed her to confront her true identity despite societal pressures and personal fears.

In the ring, Martin faced Lisa Holeywine, who was openly lesbian at a time when that was rare in professional sports. Encouraged by Jim, Christy initially taunted Lisa with homophobic slurs, reflecting her own internalised struggle with her identity.

The film will also cover the dramatic and traumatic incident in 2010, when Christy’s husband Jim attempted to kill her after she left him for a woman. Stabbed and shot, Christy survived the brutal attack, escaping and seeking help from a passerby, an event that made national headlines. Her survival and the subsequent trial became a pivotal part of her story, highlighting both her physical and emotional endurance.

Sweeney’s portrayal promises to capture Christy Martin’s spirit as both a fighter and a survivor, bringing her powerful story of courage and perseverance to the big screen.