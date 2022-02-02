Tattoo studio raises money to provide free laser hair removal to LGBTQ+ people

Alden Tank (they/them) is the driving force behind Siren’s Call Tattooing, the tattoo studio raising funds to provide gender-affirming laser hair removal for UK-based Trans and non-binary individuals.

They are Trans and neurodivergent and they began the campaign to raise £15,000 which will go towards purchasing a laser hair removal machine and training staff to provide these free treatments for LGBTQ+ folks struggling with gender dysphoria.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alden Tank (@sirenscalltattooing)

Siren’s Call Tattooing is also looking to register for charity status to provide this service to the community, with funds being raised by public donation through a GoFundMe page.

“I realised that basically this country has absolutely no help,” Tank told PinkNews. “It’s so underfunded, waitlists are between four to eight years just to get seen on the NHS.”

They added, “The government’s been in power for ten years, and they’ve not done anything to alleviate that, which means they have no intention of ever really helping our community.”

The wonderful team at Siren's Call Tattooing in Salford are doing an online fundraiser to help with laser hair removal for Trans and Non-Binary people. Please give what you can to this amazing cause ?️‍⚧️?️‍⚧️ Destroy Dysphoria – Free treatment for trans & NB https://t.co/Odo956Rime — LGBT Foundation (@LGBTfdn) January 17, 2022

While the tattoo studio owner acknowledged the psychological importance of “dysphoria beating treatments” for Trans and non-binary folks, they also point out an important safety component “to avoid hate crimes and just being assaulted or insulted in public.”

“A five o’clock shadow is a dead giveaway of a Trans woman,” they said, “and that can really bring dangerous and unwanted attention.” Thus, Tank identified laser hair removal as a “massive safety feature” which can significantly impact the mental health of the individual seeking this treatment.

One of the many messages we've received on our donations page sinceDestroy Dysphoria (with lasers) started. For every donation I've gotten four or five messages of people asking when they can sign up. I can't belive how we can put into the world together. https://t.co/F0NH6qAQ8v pic.twitter.com/fYE1C7UnLc — sirenscalltattooing (@AldenTank) February 1, 2022

“History has proven that the LGBTQ+ people will only move forward and be able to have a better life if we fight for it and take it ourselves,” Tank goes on to say. “Coming together as a whole community is how we’ve gotten this far.”

They concluded, “This might be a small and maybe a little niche charity on the whole, but it’s still an important one. It can offer so much to many Trans and non-binary people in need.”

amazing news. Our fundraiser is now at £1,230. and as always thank you to everyone who has donated and shared. It means a lot. pic.twitter.com/V2bUYfMk7f — sirenscalltattooing (@AldenTank) February 2, 2022

If you want to donate to the campaign to “destroy dysphoria” by Siren’s Call Tattooing, you can do so here. At the time of writing, the campaign has reached £1,230 of its £15,000 goal.