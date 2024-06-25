Teen charged over Phoenix Park incident claims he is not “in any way homophobic”

A teenager charged over an incident in Phoenix Park where three gay men were targeted insists that it was not a homophobic attack. Reece Murphy appeared before Dublin District Court on Monday, June 24, having been arrested the day before and held overnight in Cabra Garda Station.

As reported by journalist Tom Tuite, speaking about the incident in Phoenix Park, the 18-year-old’s defence solicitor Wayne Kenny said: “My client wishes me to mention in open court that he is not someone who is in any way homophobic, and this isn’t some sort of attack on the gay community, Judge. I am instructed to say that in open court, that he is anxious, that there is media present.”

The teenager, who works as an apprentice steel fabricator, was charged with violent disorder, production of a hammer as a weapon and two counts of dangerous driving in relation to the incident on June 17. He was remanded on €800 bail with conditions pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Furthermore, Judge Treasa Kelly ordered Murphy to “remain out of Phoenix Park, and any other park” and enforced a curfew between the hours of 11pm and 6am. The teenager must also provide his phone number and be contactable at all times, and will have to sign on at his local Garda station three days a week.

Finally, the judge said that the young man should have “no contact, directly or indirectly, with the injured parties or witnesses in this case”. She said this included communication online, “references to them on social media” or “bumping into them on the street”.

Judge Kelly noted that Gardaí needed to obtain the Director of Public Prosecutions directions and Murphy was ordered to appear before the court again on September 16. Legal aid was also granted.

The arrest and subsequent charges come after the Garda National Diversity and Integration Unit liaised with LGBTQ+ organisations “to ensure appropriate support” was put in place for the victims of the incident in Phoenix Park. While initially authorities reportedly told the three gay men that there was little chance of justice being served, following further inquiries, they were able to identify and detain a suspect.