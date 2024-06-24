Teen charged in relation to alleged targeting of gay men in Phoenix Park

A man in his late teens has been charged in relation to an alleged incident where a group of gay men were “hunted” by a gang with knives in Phoenix Park. The suspect was arrested and held at a garda station in north Dublin and is due to appear before the court today, June 24.

Authorities received an anonymous call at around 11:35pm on the night of the alleged incident and searched the area to no avail. The victims were reportedly told by Gardaí that there are no CCTV cameras in the park and the chances of justice being served were very low.

This response was criticised widely, including by Senator Barry Ward who raised the issue before the Seanad. Irish LGBTQ+ organisations also described the force’s action as “unsatisfactory” and liaised with the Garda National Diversity and Integration Unit “to ensure appropriate support” was put in place for the victims.

Following further inquiries into the Phoenix Park incident, a man was identified, detained and charged on suspicion of committing an offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act, 1997.

“This arrest sends a clear message that hate crimes will not be tolerated in our society,” LGBT Ireland and Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre said in a joint statement.

“We commend the victims for their courage in coming forward and encourage anyone who experiences or witnesses hate crimes to report them to the authorities. It is crucial for the safety and wellbeing of our community that these incidents are documented and addressed,” they continued.

“However, we must strongly criticise the initial dismissive and uncompassionate response of Gardaí when the victims first reported these horrific crimes. It is evident that a one-hour e-learning module on hate crime is wholly inadequate and does not equip frontline Gardaí with the knowledge and understanding needed to support victims from vulnerable groups effectively.

“We do, however, extend our gratitude to the Garda National Diversity and Integration Unit for their ongoing commitment to improving their approach and for their strong engagement with both LGBT Ireland and Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre over the past week,” the statement added.

“Once again, we reiterate the urgent need to enact the Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Bill 2022. The delay in passing this critical legislation is unacceptable and puts vulnerable communities at continued risk. This Bill must be progressed without further delay.

“Our community must remain united in the face of such adversity to ensure everyone can live without fear. We urge anyone with further information about the Phoenix Park incidents to contact the Detective Office in Cabra Garda Station on 01-666-7412.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LGBT Ireland (@lgbtireland_ie)

The arrest came on the same day that a demonstration took place in Phoenix Park in solidarity with the victims. Organised by DJ Bull Harris, participants gathered at The Concrete Shelter in the People’s Garden and marched to the Papal Cross carrying signs reading: “Stop violence against queers & women”, “An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us” and more.

“The pride flag that hangs above the river Liffey, wrap shop fronts, hang in your workplace and across the country mean little while queer people continue to face ongoing hate and violence. They mean less if our community meets incidents like this with silence during pride month,” Horris wrote when promoting the demonstration.