Queer Irish filmmaker Kate Dolan to direct "erotic" M3GAN spinoff

Universal Studios has announced that the M3GAN universe is expanding with an “erotic thriller spinoff” in the works, and best of all, it will be directed by queer Irish filmmaker, Kate Dolan.

The film is called Soulm8te, and will focus on a man who “acquires an Artificially Intelligent android to cope with the loss of his recently deceased wife.” Obviously, things will go array and “In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate.”

Soulm8te was written by Rafael Jordan based on a story he wrote alongside James Wan and Ingrid Bisu, and it is being described as a traditional 1990s domestic thriller “with a modern, technological twist.”

When discussing the upcoming M3GAN spinoff, Kate Dolan shared: “Fundamentally, I view this film as an exploration of relationships and loneliness. Despite technological advances, there are enduring human truths we cannot escape, and I am looking forward to delving into those depths.”

Co-producer James Wan called Soulm8te: “A thrilling and seductive addition to the ‘M3GAN’ universe,” and said: “We’re excited to partner with Kate to bring this story to life with her unique cinematic vision and point of view.”

Dolan is a horror veteran. An award-winning writer-director, her 2021 debut indie horror film You Are Not My Mother follows a young teenager, Char, whose missing mother returns with an unrecognisable personality.

She was listed as one of Ireland’s leading emerging creatives under 30 in 2019, and earlier this year, she won Best Director Drama at the Irish Film and Television Academy Awards for her work on Season 2 of Kin, which tells the story of Dublin’s Kinsella family who are involved in a bloody gangland war.

So I’m making an erotic thriller with some really cool folks. Thank you queer icon M3GAN for graciously accepting me into your universe this pride month. 💅🏻💃🏻🫦 https://t.co/d5DsF0uqlY — Kate Dolan (@caatdolan) June 20, 2024

The 2022 sci-fi horror M3GAN features a lifelike doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion. Starring Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, it follows the artificially intelligent chaotic killer robot doll as it develops self-awareness and aggression.

M3GAN quickly became a queer icon and the film earned over $180 million worldwide. The film franchise already has one sequel in the works called M3GAN 2.0 which will delve deeper into the fears people have related to artificial intelligence.

M3GAN 2.0 is expected to hit cinemas on June 27, 2025, and SOULM8TE will be released six months later on January 2, 2026.