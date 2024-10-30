Teen accused of targeting gay men in Phoenix Park further charged with threat to cause serious harm

A teen accused of taking part in an incident in Phoenix Park in which a group of gay men were targeted has been further charged with threatening to kill or cause serious harm. The suspect had previously been indicted for violent disorder, production of a hammer as a weapon and two counts of dangerous driving in relation to the event on June 17.

According to journalist Tom Tuite, Judge Treasa Kelly delivered the new charge at Dublin District Court on Tuesday, October 29. 19-year-old Reece Murphy was appearing for his third hearing of the case, with the Director of Public Prosecutions directing a “trial on indictment” in the Circuit Court, which has tougher sentencing powers.

Murphy, who has yet to enter a plea, had previously been given bail with strict terms, which were partially relaxed in September. At Tuesday’s hearing, the judge additionally agreed to a request from defence solicitor David Linehan to change the teenager’s 11pm to 6am curfew to begin at midnight instead.

Murphy’s bail terms also require him to “remain out of Phoenix Park, and any other park” and be contactable on a phone number he has provided. Moreover, he had to surrender his passport and he must notify gardaí of any change of address. Judge Kelly also ordered that the young man should have “no contact, directly or indirectly, with the injured parties or witnesses in this case,” which includes communication online, “references to them on social media” or “bumping into them on the street”.

At Tuesday’s hearing, the teen was remanded on continuing bail to appear again in January when the prosecution will serve him with a book of evidence and a return-for-trial order.

While the teen has been charged over an incident in which gay men were targeted in Phoenix Park, his defence previously stated: “My client wishes me to mention in open court that he is not someone who is in any way homophobic. This is not some sort of attack on the gay community, Judge. I am instructed to say that in open court.”