Tegan and Sara amongst the LGBT+ women in fascinating discussion about queer lives

Musical twins Tegan and Sara are amongst an amazing lineup of LGBT+ women brought together to discuss being out queer women in society, their experiences and their pride.

The pair are joined by fellow queer artist, Donna Missal, as part of Love Listens – a show organised by the LOVELOUD Festival. Unable to go ahead in live form, the festival has branched into the digital realm.

The conversation was entertaining and enlightening, but also a call-to-arms to raise awareness of the strides the community has made but also where else progress is still needed.

During the show, Sara (of Tegan and Sara) shared how the lack of representation of LGBT+ women in pop culture was a particular issue, “In a lot of cases, when we don’t have people to look up to, it can make figuring out our identities even more confusing.”

One commenter praised the folk involved, sharing, “Thank you all for being vulnerable and honest and using this queer space to bring out the ‘human’ in all of us.”

As well as providing a platform to voices from within the community, the LOVELOUD Festival have also dug deep to give financial support to those who need it. In a social media post, they shared, “Today, we announce that we are funding $300,000 to 16 LGBTQ+ organisations in our home state of Utah. These important partners are continuing to support queer youth in these uncertain times.”

“To continue celebrating and empowering the queer community is a core part of our work, especially when we can’t gather together.”

Fittingly, the fourth episode in the Love Listens series focuses on Youth Voices, featuring LGBT+ talent who have navigated the coming-out experience and queer youth who are now leading the movement.

Check out their social media to hear the rest in the series of essential, educational and empowering observations.